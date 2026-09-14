Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded PM Modi for enhancing India's global stature, highlighted by the BRICS Summit 2026. He stated the world now looks to a new, powerful India. Dhami also criticized Rahul Gandhi for raising baseless issues.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said India's growing role in global affairs reflects its enhanced stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, following the hosting of the BRICS Summit 2026. He said the world acknowledges India's initiatives today and highlighted the country's leadership role during the BRICS Summit 2026. Speaking to the media here, CM Dhami said, "The BRICS summit is certainly crucial for the BRICS nations; however, from India's perspective, the entire world is witnessing how, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is hosting major international summits and playing a pivotal role in them, demonstrating just how much its global stature has grown.”

“Today, when India takes any initiative, the world acknowledges it. Whenever a major global event occurs, the world looks to India. A new, powerful, and self-reliant India has been built under Modi's leadership,” he further said. India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairmanship on September 12-13, with the New Delhi Declaration unanimously adopted by BRICS leaders.

Dhami Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Purification Ritual' Allegations

Further, Dhami criticised Rahul Gandhi over Congress' allegations of a purification ritual after party president Mallikarjun Kharge's address in Haldwani, and said the Congress leader had lost public issues to raise. He alleged that the Congress leader was out of issues and was trying to create controversy by linking the matter to caste.

"Rahul Gandhi has run out of issues. He was running the 'Chhatron ki Goonj' program, but now his program is merely a 'Jhooth Ki Goonj.' He has told many lies...he tried to link the concept of purification to caste in Uttarakhand. He has been completely exposed. Now, he has nothing left to say,” the chief Minsiter said. The controversy stems from the Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, where Congress has alleged that a purification ritual was performed following Kharge's address. (ANI)