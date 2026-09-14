The Delhi Traffic Police has closed a stretch of the NHAI Highway (Delhi-Mumbai Expressway) at Madanpur Khadar from Jaitpur towards Sarai Kale Khan/Ashram. Commuters are advised to use the service road via Kalindi Kunj and Mathura Road.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory informing commuters about the temporary closure of a stretch of the NHAI Highway (Delhi-Mumbai Expressway) at Madanpur Khadar.

Affected Stretch and Alternate Route

According to the advisory, the NHAI Highway stretch from Jaitpur towards Sarai Kale Khan/Ashram has been temporarily closed at Madanpur Khadar until further information is issued by the authorities. Commuters travelling towards Ashram and Sarai Kale Khan have been advised to avoid the affected stretch and instead use the service road via Kalindi Kunj and Mathura Road to reach their destination.

Police Appeal to Commuters

The traffic police have requested commuters to plan their journey accordingly, follow traffic directions and signages, and cooperate with traffic personnel deployed in the area to help ease congestion caused by the closure.

In its general instructions, the Delhi Traffic Police urged people to remain patient, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with personnel stationed in the area. Commuters have also been asked to adhere to diversion signs and traffic directions to avoid congestion on alternate routes.

For Real-time Updates

For real-time updates and assistance, the Delhi Traffic Police can be reached through the following channels: - Website: traffic.delhipolice.gov.in - Facebook:facebook.com/dtptraffic - Platform X:x.com/dtptraffic - Instagram:instagram.com/dtptraffic - WhatsApp:8750871493 - Helpline numbers:1095 / 011-25844444 (ANI)