For the first time in South Asia, the World Circular Economy Forum 2026 will be held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, from September 15-16. The event will see participation from over 2,000 stakeholders from more than 65 countries.

For the first time in South Asia, the ‘World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) 2026’ will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat's Gandhinagar from September 15 to September 16.

Inaugural Session and Dignitaries

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the Forum will be jointly inaugurated by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Forum will be held under the theme ‘Circular Economy: Transition for People and Prosperity’, followed by Accelerator Sessions from September 17 to 18, 2026. The inaugural session on September 15 will be attended by Gujarat’s Forests and Environment, Climate Change Arjun Modhwadia, Ambassador of Finland to India HE Mikko Kivikoski, President of Sitra Atte Jääskeläinen, Director of Circular Economy at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, Netherlands. Marieke Spijkerboer, along with senior officials from the Government of India and the Government of Gujarat.

Objectives and Organisation

As per the CMO, the key objective of a circular economy is to reuse, refurbish, and recycle existing materials and products, bringing them back into the economy as valuable resources. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is transforming environmental governance and moving towards a modern circular economy.

The programme is jointly organised by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Finnish Innovation Fund (Sitra), the Government of Finland, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), the Government of Gujarat, and the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB). The key objective of WCEF 2026 is to showcase India’s efforts towards circularity and strengthen international cooperation.

Event Structure and Participation

More than 2,000 stakeholders from over 65 countries are expected to participate in the event, including business leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers, academicians and other dignitaries. From September 15 to September 16, the Forum will feature 4 plenary sessions and 16 thematic sessions covering topics such as AI, employability, energy generation, finance, governance, sustainable products and the start-up ecosystem.

An expo with more than 125 national and international exhibitors will also showcase practical circular economy solutions developed by start-ups. Furthermore, on September 17–18, 2026, global partners will organise 80 Accelerator Sessions through online, hybrid and in-person formats in Gandhinagar and other locations around the world.

Closing Ceremony

Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh will attend the closing ceremony on September 16, 2026. Finland’s Minister of Climate and Environment Sari Multala, Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Industries Harsh Sanghavi, Minister for Forest and Environment Arjun Modhwadia and Minister of State for Forest and Environment Pravin Mali, along with other dignitaries, will also attend the ceremony.

The programme will conclude with a formal handover of the Forum to the next host by the President of Sitra. (ANI)