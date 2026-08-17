Congress MLA NY Gopalakrishna has stirred a debate by suggesting the Molakalmuru constituency in Karnataka be merged with Andhra Pradesh or Challakere for better development, citing administrative challenges that have hindered its growth.

Congress MLA NY Gopalakrishna has stirred a debate by suggesting that the Molakalmuru constituency should either be merged with Andhra Pradesh or with Challakere in Karnataka to ensure better development. He was speaking at an event in Molakalmuru, where the Molakalmuru MLA said the constituency has lagged in terms of growth and infrastructure due to its geographical and administrative challenges.

"The region has not seen the kind of development it deserves. If Molakalmuru is merged with Andhra Pradesh or with Challakere in Karnataka, it could get greater focus and more development," Gopalakrishna said. He argued that being part of a larger administrative unit with better connectivity and resources would help address the long-pending issues of the people in his constituency.

Controversy and Criticism Erupt

The MLA's statement has drawn mixed reactions. While some local leaders welcomed the idea of a merger for faster growth, others opposed it, saying Molakalmuru's identity and interests must remain within Karnataka. Some leaders also stated that his statement is illogical and immoral, as he's not inducted in the cabinet and is speaking out of frustration.

Gopalakrishna, however, maintained that his suggestion was made keeping in mind the welfare of the people and the need for accelerated development in the border region.

Former MLA Slams 'Illogical' Remark

The remarks drew sharp criticism from former MLA Neralgunte Thippeswamy in Chitradurga. He alleged that Gopalakrishna was "upset after not getting a ministerial berth" and was talking about merging the constituency.

"You, who grew up in Molakalmuru constituency, studied in the same constituency and were elected as an MLA many times from the same constituency, are now talking about merging Molakalmuru constituency with another state, which hurts the sentiments of the people of the constituency," Thippeswamy said. He objected that the people elected Gopalakrishna not only because of his personal charisma but also because they trusted the Congress party.

"Having represented the constituency as an MLA for so many years, you should clarify before the people what important work you have done for the development of Molakalmuru constituency. It is not right to question the existence of the constituency just because it did not get a ministerial berth," he said.

Thippeswamy said that whatever the political discontent, it is the responsibility of the people's representative to respect the sentiments of the people of Molakalmuru constituency and the integrity of Karnataka. "The people of Molakalmuru constituency have been facing many problems, including roads, drinking water, education, health, employment and infrastructure, for many years. The development of the constituency should be prioritised by putting pressure on the government to find a permanent solution to these. Rather than talking about adding the constituency elsewhere, the work should be done to lead Molakalmuru constituency on the path of development. He added, "What the people want is not political statements, but tangible development."