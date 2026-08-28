Delhi govt to launch 'Vayo Anand' scheme for senior citizens. It will create recreational centres with games, yoga, health camps, and trips. Eligible centres will get financial aid to help seniors stay active, social, and lead a dignified life.

Delhi Govt's 'Vayo Anand' Scheme

The Delhi government is set to launch the 'Vayo Anand' scheme to provide senior citizens with safe and comfortable spaces where they can spend time, socialise and stay active.

What Will the Centres Offer?

Recreational centres will offer facilities such as indoor games, televisions, computers, newspapers, magazines and books, along with yoga and meditation sessions. The centres will also organise monthly medical camps, health and fitness activities, storytelling, painting, craft, pottery, nutritional counselling and outdoor trips. National festivals, International Yoga Day and Senior Citizens' Day will also be celebrated, with at least five to six special programmes held every year.

Centre Operations and Specifications

The centres will operate at least five days a week, for seven hours a day between 7 am and 8 pm. Preference will be given to ground-floor locations or buildings with lifts, along with proper ventilation and toilet facilities. Special programmes will also be organised for women, persons with disabilities and transgender senior citizens.

Financial Assistance and Eligibility

Eligible centres with at least 200 members aged 60 years and above will receive financial assistance of Rs 2.40 lakh annually, or Rs 20,000 per month, from the Delhi government.

A Dignified and Healthy Life

Further, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said senior citizens are an invaluable part of society and that the scheme aims to help them stay socially connected, active and away from loneliness, while ensuring a dignified and healthy life.

CMO's Announcement

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office wrote, "Senior citizens of Delhi are an invaluable asset to our families, society, and traditions. Keeping in mind their honour, health, and active lifestyle, the Delhi government is set to launch the 'Vayo Anand' scheme. Under this initiative, convenient centers will be developed for senior citizens, where facilities such as yoga-meditation, carrom-ludo, books-magazines, creative activities, excursions, and monthly health camps will be available."

Emergency Coordination and Inclusivity

The chief minister added that centers will also be coordinated with nearby hospitals and police stations for emergency situations. "These centers will also be coordinated with nearby hospitals and police stations for emergency situations. Eligible centers with at least 200 members aged 60 years or more will receive ₹2.40 lakh in annual assistance from the Delhi government. Special attention will also be given to the participation of women, persons with disabilities, and transgender senior citizens," she added.

(ANI)