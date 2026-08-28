YSRCP SC Cell president Sudhakar Babu accused CM Chandrababu Naidu of trying to hijack credit for the Veligonda Project, claiming over 85% of the work was completed under YSR and Jagan Mohan Reddy, who already dedicated the tunnels to the nation.

Andhra Pradesh Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) SC Cell president and former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu on Friday said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is "trying to hijack the credit" for the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project by projecting the historic work done under YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as his own.

YSRCP Details Project History, Challenges CM

Speaking at the YSRCP Central Office, he said Veligonda was designed to provide irrigation to 4.47 lakh acres and drinking water to 15.25 lakh people across 30 mandals in Prakasam, Nellore and YSR Kadapa districts.

Sudhakar Babu said Chandrababu laid the foundation stone on March 5, 1996, but did practically nothing thereafter till 2004. "It was YSR who revived the project under Jalayagnam, introduced the second tunnel, brought the comprehensive DPR, and developed the Nallamala Sagar dams, feeder channel and major project components. Between 2004 and 2014, 20.33 km of tunnelling was completed, 11.58 km in Tunnel-1 and 8.74 km in Tunnel-2," he said in a party statement.

He said, "In contrast, only about 6.6 km was excavated during Chandrababu's 2014-19 tenure. Under YS Jagan, the remaining tunnel works moved at far greater speed. Tunnel-1 progressed at 4.12 metres per day compared with 2.41 metres under Chandrababu, while Tunnel-2 progressed at about 7.27 metres per day compared with 1.31 metres."

Sudhakar Babu said YSR and Jagan together completed over 85% of the project works, and Jagan dedicated the twin tunnels to the nation on March 6, 2024.

He questioned why Chandrababu was preparing to inaugurate again a project already dedicated by YS Jagan. He also demanded immediate payment of Rs. 112 crore compensation to 758 eligible displaced families and challenged Chandrababu to make Veligonda the sole referendum issue in Yerragondapalem, Markapuram, Giddalur, Kanigiri and Darsi.

CM Naidu Hands Over Compensation Cheque

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu handed over a Rs 200 crore compensation cheque to representatives of Veligonda project-displaced families at the Assembly premises on August 19. "With this, the government has so far paid a total of Rs 518 crore in compensation to Veligonda project-affected families. After providing Rs 300 crore on June 27, the government on Wednesday released another Rs 200 crore in compensation to the families affected by submergence," according to the release.

Speaking during the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government recognises the sacrifices made by farmers and displaced families for the construction of major irrigation projects. He assured that the remaining compensation amount would also be released soon.