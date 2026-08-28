Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to Punjab to give BJP a chance, attacking the AAP govt on farmers' issues, corruption, and law & order. He urged trust in PM Modi's leadership for the state's development and security.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday appealed to the people of Punjab to give the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a chance to form the government in the state, while launching a sharp attack on the AAP government over farmers, corruption, drugs, and law and order.

Addressing a gathering at the 'Rakkhad Punnia' fair at Baba Bakala Sahib in Amritsar on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Chouhan urged people to trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and choose a government that would work for the development and security of Punjab. "Trust Modi ji once; his every breath beats for the country and the people of the country," Chouhan said.

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, a glorious, proud, prosperous, powerful, self-reliant, and developed India is being built," he said, adding, "I urge you to give the BJP a chance to form the government in Punjab this time." The Union Minister said Punjab's development was essential for the country's progress. "A developed India cannot be built without a developed Punjab; therefore, for a developed India, a developed and prosperous Punjab is necessary," he said.

Chouhan targets AAP on farmers' issues

Targeting the Punjab government over farmers' issues, Chouhan accused it of depriving farmers of the benefits of central schemes. "This is an injustice to farmers, and you have consistently done this. For this, farmers of Punjab, you should never forgive AAP," he said.

"This AAP government, Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann--Shivraj Singh Chouhan has come to ask them today: what have you done for the farmers?" he said, adding, "The job of the opposition is to keep setting fires. When the price of maize started getting good for the farmer, they got a stomachache."

Alleges corruption, 'jungle raj' in Punjab

Chouhan also launched a strong attack on the Punjab government over alleged corruption and the state's law and order situation. "Our golden Punjab is being ruined from all sides today. There are rates for everything in Punjab--go to the police station and bring money, go to the collectorate and bring money. Rates have been fixed for everything," he alleged.

"I was told that what used to cost ₹10,000 earlier now costs ₹2 lakh. Tell me, what all will you buy? Does everything have a price? Wow, Bhagwant Mann, what a good government you have run. What do you want?" he said.

Calling it a "jungle raj," the Union Minister also raised concerns over women's safety in the state. "I congratulate my sisters on Rakhi, but sisters are saying that even neck chains and children's earrings are no longer safe--when will they be snatched next?" he asked.

Highlights Centre's development work

Chouhan highlighted the Centre's efforts to provide housing to poor families in Punjab and said the BJP-led government was committed to ensuring that no poor person remained without a permanent house. "I promise you, my sisters and poor brothers of Punjab who live in mud houses, money will be given to build permanent houses. No one will be allowed to live in huts or kutcha houses. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

Referring to houses damaged in floods, Chouhan said the Centre had approved assistance for 24,000 houses in Punjab. "The list was not received for three months. Then, upon pursuing it, I got a list of 24,000 houses. I came to know at 9:00 PM, and by 9:00 AM the next morning, I immediately approved 24,000 houses that were destroyed in the floods," he said.

Chouhan also reiterated the Centre's commitment to farmers' interests, stating that no trade agreement with any country would be allowed to harm them.

The Union Minister was accompanied by Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon, and other senior public representatives at the event. (ANI)