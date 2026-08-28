The Department of Personnel and Training has notified the select list of State Civil Service officers from Jammu and Kashmir for induction into the IAS under the AGMUT cadre. The lists for 2019 and 2020 feature a total of 24 officers.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) officially notified the select list of State Civil Service (SCS) officers from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for induction into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) under the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre. Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh on Friday shared the development, noting on X, "#IAS induction of #J&K officers. #DoPT has notified the following select list of J&K officers for filling up the AGMUT cadre of IAS." #IAS induction of #J&K officers. #DoPT has notified the following select list of J&K officers for filling up the AGMUT cadre of IAS. pic.twitter.com/XtAXaPmTBg — Office of Dr. Jitendra Singh (@OfficeOfDrJS) August 28, 2026

The nortification read, "In exercise of powers conferred by Rule 8(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, read with Regulation 9(1) of the Indian Administrative Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955, the President is pleased to notify the Select Lists of State Civil Service officers of UT of J&K Segment containing the following names prepared on 24.04.2026 under Regulation 5(5) and approved on 03.08.2026, under Regulation 7(2) towards filling up promotion quota vacancies in AGMUT cadre of IAS under State Civil Service category determined by the Government of India under Regulation 5(1) of the said Regulations in consultation with the State Government for the Select List of 2019 and Select List of 2020."

Select List of 2019

As per the notification, the select list of 2019, which was prepared against vacancies from January 1 to December 31, 2019, features 18 officers, including Babila Rakwal, Anil Koul, Shabnam Shah Kamili, Ghulam Nabi Itoo, Rachna Sharma, Leela Padha, Kusum Badyal, Rajinder Singh Tara, Vivek Sharma, Tariq Hussain Ganai, Munir-ul-Islam, Mohammad Harun Malik, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Jatinder Singh, Sajjad Hussain Ganai, Anoo Malhotra, Shamim Ahmad, and Nitu Gupta. The list also states that Nisar Ahmad Wani's inclusion is provisional, subject to the grant of an Integrity Certificate by the State government.

Select List of 2020

The select list of 2020, which was prepared against vacancies from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, features 6 officers, starting with Nisar Ahmad Wani (included provisionally and in addition to the normal size of the select list), followed by Prediman Krishan Bhat, Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Bhawani Rakwal, Smita Sethi, and Anuradha Gupta. (ANI)