Suvendu Adhikari kicked off Raksha Bandhan celebrations in Bhabanipur, noting 4,000 events statewide. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar celebrated in Balurghat, while PM Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders also extended their festive greetings.

Rakhi Celebrations in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday inaugurated Raksha Bandhan celebrations at Ambedkar Colony in his assembly constituency, Bhabanipur. During the event, which was organised by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, the Chief Minister also inaugurated a mobile Rakhi tableau. Speaking on the occasion, Adhikari noted that the festival is being celebrated at four thousand locations across the state. "Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated across West Bengal, with events organised by the government as well. Celebrations have been launched at four thousand locations; this Ambedkar Colony falls under the Kolkata Corporation and is also part of my constituency," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, in Balurghat, Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar celebrated Raksha Bandhan with locals. Extending his greetings to the people of West Bengal and the country, the Union Minister emphasised the spirit of harmony and the goal of national development. "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the people of the country and the residents of West Bengal. We hope that the festival of Rakhi will further strengthen harmony across the nation and among the children of Mother India. Let us pledge to work together towards the goal of a 'Viksit Bharat' set by the Prime Minister--to protect one another and to build a developed India in the times ahead," Majumdar told ANI.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also celebrated Raksha Bandhan in Kolkata's New Town Eco Park, where women tied rakhis to him.

National Leaders Extend Greetings

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, said, "Heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. May this sacred festival bring happiness, prosperity, and success into all your lives. May the bond of love, affection, and mutual trust remain forever unbreakable--that is my heartfelt wish."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings to fellow countrymen on the sacred festival, which he said is dedicated to the unbreakable love and trust between brothers and sisters. "Heartfelt greetings to all fellow countrymen on the sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan, dedicated to the unbreakable love and trust between brothers and sisters. May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity into everyone's lives," Shah said in a post on X. (ANI)