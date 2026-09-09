A 47-year-old man in Kanpur died after being assaulted with a brick by a group of youths. The man, Amit Kumar, had objected to one of the accused urinating on the road. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and police are searching for the accused.

A 47-year-old man died during treatment after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths for objecting to a person urinating on the road in the Kakadev police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

According to the police, deceased Amit Kumar had objected to someone allegedly urinating in the middle of the road, following which a group of youths, who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol, surrounded and assaulted him. The accused allegedly struck Kumar multiple times on the head with a brick, leaving him critically injured. Kumar was admitted to a hospital for treatment, where he died late Monday evening after undergoing treatment for two days.

As per police, the entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the scene.

Police Launch Investigation

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Srivastava said that late at night on September 5, a man named Amit Kumar was admitted to the hospital by his family members in an injured state. It was reported that he had sustained injuries in an accident.

"Amit Kumar passed away during treatment on September 7. Upon receiving this information, the police immediately examined CCTV footage and conducted local inquiries," Srivastava said.

"Detailed questioning revealed that he had been involved in a dispute or altercation with certain individuals. He had been assaulted during this incident, sustaining injuries that ultimately led to his death," he said.

"Based on this information, a case has been immediately registered at the Kakadev police station under the appropriate legal sections. Four teams have been constituted and are actively working to apprehend the accused. It is expected that the accused will be arrested soon and face legal action," Srivastava added. (ANI)