‘Pakistan Bombing Civilians’: Pashtun Activist’s Brutal Takedown After Afghanistan Strike

A Pashtun human rights defender has made explosive allegations against Pakistan at the 61st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.Fazal Ur Rehman Afridi accused Pakistan of carrying out deadly airstrikes on Afghan civilians, claiming that a hospital bombing killed nearly 400 patients and injured many others. Speaking on the sidelines of the UN session, Afridi called the alleged strikes a grave violation of international law and urged the United Nations to launch an investigation and ensure accountability.He also highlighted alleged human rights abuses by Pakistan’s military in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, warning that civilians are increasingly caught in escalating military operations and cross-border tensions with Afghanistan.

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