MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Saudi FM’s Blistering Warning to Iran: ‘Military Action On The Table’ After Missile Attacks

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 19 2026, 03:12 PM IST
Share this Video

Saudi Arabia has warned it may take military action after repeated missile and drone attacks allegedly launched by Iran.Speaking in Riyadh, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the kingdom “will not succumb to pressure” and reserves the right to respond militarily if necessary.Saudi officials reported intercepting ballistic missiles and drones targeting the capital while regional foreign ministers were meeting to discuss the fallout from the Middle East conflict. Loud explosions were heard across Riyadh as air defenses responded to the incoming threats.During the meeting, foreign ministers from several Arab and Islamic countries condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure, including residential areas, oil facilities, airports and diplomatic missions.Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies say escalation will be met with escalation, urging Iran to immediately halt attacks and de-escalate tensions across the region.Timestamps:00:00 - Saudi FM’s "Blistering Warning" to Iran01:06 - Iran Trying To Pressure Neighbours02:03 - Ballistic Missiles Intercepted

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Saudi FM’s Blistering Warning to Iran: ‘Military Action On The Table’ After Missile Attacks
Now Playing
Saudi FM’s Blistering Warning to Iran: ‘Military Action On The Table’ After Missile Attacks
‘Pakistan Bombing Civilians’: Pashtun Activist’s Brutal Takedown After Afghanistan Strike
Now Playing
‘Pakistan Bombing Civilians’: Pashtun Activist’s Brutal Takedown After Afghanistan Strike
Why LGBTQ+ People Cannot Donate Blood in India | Explained
Now Playing
Why LGBTQ+ People Cannot Donate Blood in India | Explained
Liberia-Flagged Tanker Shenlong Enters Indian Waters Near Mumbai Port
Now Playing
Liberia-Flagged Tanker Shenlong Enters Indian Waters Near Mumbai Port
Assassination Attempt on Farooq Abdullah: Omar Abdullah Rushes to Jammu & More...
Now Playing
Assassination Attempt on Farooq Abdullah: Omar Abdullah Rushes to Jammu & More...
Hardik Pandya Flag Controversy After T20 World Cup Win | Complaint Filed
Now Playing
Hardik Pandya Flag Controversy After T20 World Cup Win | Complaint Filed
PM Modi to Launch ₹5,650 Crore Projects in Tiruchirappalli | Allocation and More
Now Playing
PM Modi to Launch ₹5,650 Crore Projects in Tiruchirappalli | Allocation and More
'Encounter, Yogi-Style Law…' Locals Demand Justice After Uttam Nagar Holi Horror
Now Playing
'Encounter, Yogi-Style Law…' Locals Demand Justice After Uttam Nagar Holi Horror
Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar Murder Case | Accused House Demolished
Now Playing
Bulldozer Action in Uttam Nagar Murder Case | Accused House Demolished
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: 8 Arrested, SC/ST Act Added, Demolition on
Now Playing
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder Case: 8 Arrested, SC/ST Act Added, Demolition on

Entertainment

Dhurandhar 2 Set for ₹200 CRORE Opening? Biggest Bollywood Storm Incoming!
03:37
Now Playing
Dhurandhar 2 Set for ₹200 CRORE Opening? Biggest Bollywood Storm Incoming!
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Album | From Haldi to Marriage
31:49
Now Playing
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Album | From Haldi to Marriage
KD: The Devil Song Sparks Outrage | Police Complaint Over ‘Explicit’ Lyrics Before Release
33:19
Now Playing
KD: The Devil Song Sparks Outrage | Police Complaint Over ‘Explicit’ Lyrics Before Release
Timothée Chalamet Roasted at Oscars? Internet Divided Over ‘Mockery’ Moment
03:25
Now Playing
Timothée Chalamet Roasted at Oscars? Internet Divided Over ‘Mockery’ Moment

News

Saudi FM’s Blistering Warning to Iran: ‘Military Action On The Table’ After Missile Attacks
03:01
Now Playing
Saudi FM’s Blistering Warning to Iran: ‘Military Action On The Table’ After Missile Attacks
‘Pakistan Bombing Civilians’: Pashtun Activist’s Brutal Takedown After Afghanistan Strike
05:16
Now Playing
‘Pakistan Bombing Civilians’: Pashtun Activist’s Brutal Takedown After Afghanistan Strike
Barcelona Vs Newcastle Highlights: Raphinha’s Brace in 7-Goal Storm at Camp Nou
03:02
Now Playing
Barcelona Vs Newcastle Highlights: Raphinha’s Brace in 7-Goal Storm at Camp Nou

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?