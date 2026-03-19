Saudi FM’s Blistering Warning to Iran: ‘Military Action On The Table’ After Missile Attacks

Saudi Arabia has warned it may take military action after repeated missile and drone attacks allegedly launched by Iran.Speaking in Riyadh, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said the kingdom “will not succumb to pressure” and reserves the right to respond militarily if necessary.Saudi officials reported intercepting ballistic missiles and drones targeting the capital while regional foreign ministers were meeting to discuss the fallout from the Middle East conflict. Loud explosions were heard across Riyadh as air defenses responded to the incoming threats.During the meeting, foreign ministers from several Arab and Islamic countries condemned the targeting of civilian infrastructure, including residential areas, oil facilities, airports and diplomatic missions.Saudi Arabia and its Gulf allies say escalation will be met with escalation, urging Iran to immediately halt attacks and de-escalate tensions across the region.Timestamps:00:00 - Saudi FM’s "Blistering Warning" to Iran01:06 - Iran Trying To Pressure Neighbours02:03 - Ballistic Missiles Intercepted

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