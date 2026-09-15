Rajouri Police have busted an Over Ground Worker (OGW) network linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the Pir Panjal region, arresting three accused. The individuals allegedly provided logistical support and guidance to terrorist groups.

Rajouri Police have busted an Over Ground Worker (OGW) network allegedly linked with terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operating in the Pir Panjal region, resulting in the arrest of three accused persons, officials said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Zakir Hussain, son of Ghulam Hussain, a resident of Kotcharwal Teryath in Rajouri; Mohd Azam, son of Ali Bahadur, a resident of Kotcharwal Teryath; and Mohd Mushtaq, son of Mohd Iqbal, a resident of Udhan in Rajouri.

Investigation Reveals Logistical Support

According to police, the arrests were made during the investigation of a terror module allegedly operating in the Pir Panjal region. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in providing logistical support, safe transit and other ground-level assistance to terrorists.

Police said the investigation has further revealed that the accused allegedly acted as guides and facilitated the movement of terrorist groups towards the Kashmir Valley. They are also suspected to have provided ground support to terrorists linked with multiple high-profile attacks, including an attack targeting civilians.

IED Recovered from Accused

During the course of the investigation, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered based on the disclosure of one of the accused, police said.

Preliminary findings indicate that the device was allegedly handed over to the accused by members of a terrorist group for safe custody and its possible use in a targeted attack, officials added.

Further Investigation Underway

The police said the recovery of the IED and the arrests have provided crucial leads in further investigations into the terror network operating in the region. Rajouri Police are continuing efforts to dismantle the entire support structure associated with terrorist activities in the area.

The investigation is focused on identifying additional associates, uncovering the full network and ascertaining the extent of the accused persons’ alleged involvement. Officials said further investigation is underway and more details are expected as the probe progresses. (ANI)