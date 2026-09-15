West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya attacked the TMC, asserting the opposition has lost the people's mandate. He clarified the party's stance on madrasas, stating the fight is against institutions operating under their guise, not madrasas themselves.

West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Samik Bhattacharya launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), claiming that the opposition party has lost the mandate of the people. The BJP state president asserted that the ruling party stood before the public and secured a decisive two-thirds majority to form the government. The West Bengal President clarified the party's stance on religious institutions, emphasising that action is necessary against those operating in India under the guise of madrasas rather than traditional centres of learning.

"The people have rejected the Trinamool Congress without the Trinamool, and without anyone else's support, the BJP stood before the public, and they gave us a two-thirds majority to form the government; so, we formed the government... Nowadays, whenever Trinamool leaders step out, people throw eggs at them... Our fight is not against madrasas, but against those operating in India under the guise of madrasas," Samik Bhattacharya told ANI.

Action Against Illegal Madrasas

His remarks came after the West Bengal government issued closure notices to 252 madrasas as part of a review of Islamic educational institutions across the state.

On Monday, West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh said that illegal operations of madrasas will not be allowed and that only institutions with valid government permission will be permitted to function. He further said concerns over madrasas have continued for the past 20 years and assured that the government will find a solution to the issue.

Speaking to the reporters, Ghosh said, "Anything illegal will not be tolerated...operations cannot continue where government permission has not been granted...if they wish to operate, they must obtain permission from the government. Only those with valid permission will be allowed to function.” “There are suspicions surrounding various aspects of madrasas. This is not a new issue; it has persisted for the last 20 years...many leaders have repeatedly expressed concern about this. However, no one has provided a solution. We will resolve this issue,” he further said.

CM Highlights Development Projects

On Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari highlighted several major projects in the state, including a Rs 15,000 crore project, a Rs 600 crore Amul facility and a robotic fire-fighting system, saying significant progress had been witnessed over the last four months.

“In the last four months, we have seen significant projects; for instance, there was a major commitment of Rs 700 crore for a project in Gangoni. A massive project worth Rs 15,000 crore has also commenced,” Adhikari said. He said work was also progressing on a robotic fire-fighting system that could operate in areas where conventional fire tenders could not reach. “We are seeing progress on projects like the robotic fire-fighting system, which can operate where large fire trucks cannot,” the Chief Minister said. (ANI)