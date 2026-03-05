Nepal General Elections 2026 Preparations | Kathmandu Counting Centre & Churaman Khadka Insights

MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Nepal General Elections 2026 Preparations

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 05 2026, 02:18 PM IST
Nepal is bracing for its high-stakes General Elections 2026, with polling centres across Kathmandu fully prepared and security tightened ahead of voting on March 5. Officials, including Churaman Khadka of Kathmandu-1, confirm all arrangements for a free and fair poll — from ballot handling to counting logistics.

RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?