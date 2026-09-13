BJP's Ravinder Raina hailed the BRICS summit's condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack as a sign of united global resolve against terrorism, sending a strong message that terrorism is an assault on humanity and a grave global threat.

Global Powers United Against Terrorism

BJP leader Ravinder Raina on Sunday said the condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack in the New Delhi Declaration at the BRICS Summit reflects the united resolve of major global powers against terrorism. He said it sent a strong message that terrorism is an assault on humanity and poses a grave threat to the global community.

Speaking to ANI, Raina said, "At the BRICS summit underway in New Delhi, all major nations have unanimously condemned the Pahalgam terror attack. This makes it clear that major global powers—including Russia and China—have unequivocally stated that there can be no support whatsoever for terrorism in a democracy.”

He said the condemnation demonstrated that major global powers, including Russia and China, had taken a clear stand against terrorism and that the BRICS grouping had conveyed a strong message against the menace. “Powerful nations of the world, united at the BRICS summit, are declaring that the terror attack in Pahalgam is an assault on humanity... It also reflects India's firm resolve, given the long battle it has waged against terrorism... Terrorism poses a grave threat to humanity,” he further said.

Contrasting Views on Diplomatic Victory

However, JMM spokesperson Manoj Pandey said the condemnation of the attack could not be termed a major diplomatic victory. "... Who would support a terrorist attack? Has it ever happened that a country has supported a terrorist attack... Pakistan’s name always comes up. Pakistan also condemns and criticises it for show, so I don't believe this is a major diplomatic victory,” Pandey said.

BRICS Joint Declaration Details

The joint declaration issued at the summit strongly denounced the tragic incident that claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for a global "zero-tolerance" policy against terrorism, cross-border networks and terrorist financing.

JD(U) leader Shyam Rajak credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's “successful management” for India's growing global reputation, saying BRICS countries had firmly expressed their support for India amid the current crisis. "This is the Prime Minister's management due to which India has gained its current reputation, and regarding the crisis that India is going through, all BRICS countries have firmly expressed their support for India on this crisis... I want to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his successful management,” Rajak told ANI.

New Delhi Declaration 2026 Adopted

The remarks came after BRICS countries adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, in which the grouping strongly condemned the April 22, 2025 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people and injured several others.

The BRICS declaration reaffirmed the grouping's commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens. It called for zero tolerance towards terrorism and rejected double standards in countering the menace.

The BRICS countries also called for the expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism under the UN framework and urged concerted action against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities. (ANI)