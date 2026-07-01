The Indian Navy launched 'Machilipatnam', the seventh of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, at Cochin Shipyard. With over 80% indigenous content, it bolsters coastal defence and reaffirms India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The Indian Navy expanded its coastal defence fleet on Wednesday with the formal launching ceremony of the seventh anti-submarine warfare shallow water vessel, named Machilipatnam, at Cochin Shipyard.

Launch of 'Machilipatnam'

Machilipatnam (BY 529), the seventh of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC), being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) for the Indian Navy, was launched on Wednesday, 29 Jul 2026, by Goolrukh Anand in the presence of Vice Admiral Atul Anand, Addl Secy, Dept of Military Affairs. Senior officials of the Indian Navy, Cochin Shipyard Limited, and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony.

Historical Significance and Capabilities

Machilipatnam carries deep historical and cultural significance as it derives its name from the historic port city of Machilipatnam, in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, known for its rich maritime legacy and flourishing trade along India's eastern seaboard. The ship proudly embodies the spirit and legacy of Machilipatnam while reinforcing the Indian Navy's commitment to safeguarding the nation's maritime interests.

The ship is equipped for Underwater Surveillance, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) operations, and Low Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO), along with Mine Warfare capability. The ship will further bolster coastal defence and enhance Maritime Domain Awareness.

A Milestone for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

The launch of Machilipatnam marks another milestone in the successful execution of the ASW SWC project and reaffirms India's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in defence manufacturing. With indigenous content exceeding 80 per cent, the project showcases the growing capability of the Indian shipbuilding industry and will substantially enhance the Indian Navy's operational readiness for safeguarding the nation's maritime interests in the Indian Ocean Region.

Recent Commissioning of 'Malvan'

Earlier this month, the Indian Navy commissioned Malvan, the second of the Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC). The ceremony was presided over by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, in the presence of Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command. Other senior naval officers, representatives from Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Kochi, and veterans were in attendance.

Built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, Malvan epitomises India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in modern naval shipbuilding and design. With over 80 per cent indigenous content, the ship exemplifies India's growing mastery in warship design, construction and integration.

The commissioning of Malvan marks the continued induction of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water warriors - sleek, swift and proudly Indian, the Defence Ministry said earlier. (ANI)