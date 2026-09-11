A Dwarka court granted bail to Rajeev Dagar, an alleged gang leader with 12 criminal cases, in an Arms Act case. Delhi Police opposed the bail, but the court cited that recovery was complete and further detention would serve no purpose.

Dwarka court has granted bail to an alleged gang leader, Rajeev Dagar, involved in 12 criminal cases of alleged Murder, attempt to murder, extortion, intimidation, etc. He has been granted bail in an Arms Act case. He was arrested in August 2026 by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, and 2 illegal arms and ammunition were recovered from him.

While opposing the bail application, Delhi Police filed a reply stating that Rajeev Dagar is a notorious Criminal and there are 12 cases against him. The first FIR was lodged against him in 2002.

Court's Rationale for Granting Bail

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Naina Gupta on Wednesday granted regular bail to Rajeev Dagar, considering the fact that recovery has been effected and he is not required for Custodial interrogation.

While granting bail, the court noted that the Recovery from the accused is complete. He is in judicial custody (JC) since August 24, and that no ground for further detention of the accused in custody is made out.

The court also noted that the Trial will take considerable time and nothing has been highlighted by the investigating officer (IO) which shows that the accused will flee from justice or thwart the proceedings. Further, bail is the rule and jail is the exception.

The Court opined that no further purpose will be served by further detention of the accused in JC.

"Accordingly, accused Rajeev Dagar is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs.30,000 with one surety of like amount," ACJM Naina Gupta ordered on September 9.

Legal Arguments Presented

The FIR is filed under sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act. The accused was in custody since August 24.

The accused sought Bail on the ground that he has been falsely implicated in the present case.

Advocate Piyush Nagpal appeared for Rajeev Dagar and argued that nothing has been recovered from the possession of the accused. Recovery, if any, shown by the police is planted. Counsel also stated that the recovery has already been completed and the investigation in this case is complete and no purpose is served by keeping the accused in custody.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) opposed the bail application by submitting that the Allegations against the accused are serious in nature and if bail is granted he may indulge in similar offences.

During arguments, counsel for the accused submitted that the accused is on bail in all other previous FIRs and has been acquitted in three of them. (ANI)