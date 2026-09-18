India’s Big Defence Push: HAL Hands Over Tejas Trainers, HTT-40s to IAF | WATCH

India’s Big Defence Push: HAL Hands Over Tejas Trainers, HTT-40s to IAF
Big boost for India’s indigenous defence push! HAL is handing over Tejas twin-seater trainers and HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft to the Indian Air Force in Bengaluru on September 18. The handover marks another step towards strengthening India’s domestic aerospace capabilities and reducing dependence on foreign sources.
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