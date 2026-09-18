Uttarakhand | Hemkunt Sahib Turns White! FIRST SNOWFALL at 15,000 Feet | WATCH!

Uttarakhand
Season’s first snowfall has covered Sri Hemkunt Sahib in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, with fresh snow and rain transforming the high-altitude Sikh shrine into a stunning white landscape. Located at over 15,000 feet, the shrine and surrounding Himalayan peaks received fresh snowfall as pilgrims witnessed the dramatic weather change and continued their pilgrimage.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:41
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
03:02
Now Playing
11:02
Now Playing