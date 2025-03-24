LIVE India News updates on March 24: Army, J-K police seize arms, drugs in Poonch

Operation Nandiyali: Army, J-K police seize arms, ammunition, drugs in Poonch, Rajouri; foil major terror bid
The Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police conducted a joint intelligence-based operation, Operation Nandiyali, in the Rajouri and Poonch areas. They successfully recovered heavy arms, ammunition, IEDs, and narcotics, thwarting a major terrorist attempt.
Stormy Monday ahead! Thunderstorms, hailstorms likely in several Bengal districts
The weather department has forecast thunderstorms in South Bengal on Monday. There is a possibility of rain with lightning in several districts of North and South Bengal. An alert has been issued.
Haryana government launches tax settlement scheme to ease burden on small traders
For disputes above Rs 10 crore, taxpayers will have to pay full outstanding amount. They will be able to take the benefits of the tax and penalty exemption. This one-time settlement scheme will come into effect starting April 7, the chief minister announced, speaking to reporters after the launch event.
'She had no role in his death': Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer after CBI's closure report on Sushant Singh's death
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, responds after the CBI filed a closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He reiterates that Rhea had no involvement and recalls the investigation timeline, highlighting earlier findings by Mumbai Police.
Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch Mission 2026 ahead of Assembly elections; READ
Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will officially assume charge as Kerala's BJP state president today. He will reportedly launch 'Mission 2026' to strengthen the party organization and prepare for the Kerala Assembly elections.
Kerala: BJP's K Surendran welcomes leadership shift, calls Rajeev Chandrasekhar a 'capable leader'
K Surendran steps down as BJP Kerala State President, paving the way for Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s leadership. Surendran highlights organizational growth and backs Chandrasekhar as a capable and experienced leader to take the party forward in the state in an exclusive interview with Asianet News.
