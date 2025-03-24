user
user
LIVE NOW

Mar 24, 2025, 9:00 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 24: Army, J-K police seize arms, drugs in Poonch

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto rajeev chandrasekhar pm modi 24 march 2025

 Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:54 AM IST

Operation Nandiyali: Army, J-K police seize arms, ammunition, drugs in Poonch, Rajouri; foil major terror bid

The Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police conducted a joint intelligence-based operation, Operation Nandiyali, in the Rajouri and Poonch areas. They successfully recovered heavy arms, ammunition, IEDs, and narcotics, thwarting a major terrorist attempt.

Read Full Story

8:37 AM IST

Stormy Monday ahead! Thunderstorms, hailstorms likely in several Bengal districts

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms in South Bengal on Monday. There is a possibility of rain with lightning in several districts of North and South Bengal. An alert has been issued.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:36 AM IST

Haryana government launches tax settlement scheme to ease burden on small traders

For disputes above Rs 10 crore, taxpayers will have to pay full outstanding amount. They will be able to take the benefits of the tax and penalty exemption. This one-time settlement scheme will come into effect starting April 7, the chief minister announced, speaking to reporters after the launch event.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:35 AM IST

'She had no role in his death': Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer after CBI's closure report on Sushant Singh's death

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, responds after the CBI filed a closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He reiterates that Rhea had no involvement and recalls the investigation timeline, highlighting earlier findings by Mumbai Police.

 

Read Full News HERE

8:34 AM IST

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch Mission 2026 ahead of Assembly elections; READ

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will officially assume charge as Kerala's BJP state president today. He will reportedly launch 'Mission 2026' to strengthen the party organization and prepare for the Kerala Assembly elections.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:28 AM IST

Kerala: BJP's K Surendran welcomes leadership shift, calls Rajeev Chandrasekhar a 'capable leader'

K Surendran steps down as BJP Kerala State President, paving the way for Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s leadership. Surendran highlights organizational growth and backs Chandrasekhar as a capable and experienced leader to take the party forward in the state in an exclusive interview with Asianet News.

Read More HERE

 

8:56 AM IST:

The Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police conducted a joint intelligence-based operation, Operation Nandiyali, in the Rajouri and Poonch areas. They successfully recovered heavy arms, ammunition, IEDs, and narcotics, thwarting a major terrorist attempt.

Read Full Story

8:37 AM IST:

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms in South Bengal on Monday. There is a possibility of rain with lightning in several districts of North and South Bengal. An alert has been issued.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:36 AM IST:

For disputes above Rs 10 crore, taxpayers will have to pay full outstanding amount. They will be able to take the benefits of the tax and penalty exemption. This one-time settlement scheme will come into effect starting April 7, the chief minister announced, speaking to reporters after the launch event.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:35 AM IST:

Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, responds after the CBI filed a closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He reiterates that Rhea had no involvement and recalls the investigation timeline, highlighting earlier findings by Mumbai Police.

 

Read Full News HERE

8:33 AM IST:

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar will officially assume charge as Kerala's BJP state president today. He will reportedly launch 'Mission 2026' to strengthen the party organization and prepare for the Kerala Assembly elections.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:28 AM IST:

K Surendran steps down as BJP Kerala State President, paving the way for Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s leadership. Surendran highlights organizational growth and backs Chandrasekhar as a capable and experienced leader to take the party forward in the state in an exclusive interview with Asianet News.

Read More HERE

 

Top Stories
Gold price DROPS on March 24: Check 24k gold rate for today ATG

Gold price DROPS on March 24: Check 24k gold rate for today

UPI payments to be restricted for THESE users from April 1; check your status! AJR

UPI payments to be restricted for THESE users from April 1; check your status!

Oklo's Power Deals Take Center Stage Ahead Of Q4 Print: Wall Street Sees Smaller Sequential Loss, Retail's Bullish

Oklo's Power Deals Take Center Stage Ahead Of Q4 Print: Wall Street Sees Smaller Sequential Loss, Retail's Bullish

Carnival Signals Caution Over Macro Uncertainty But Raises Annual Profit Forecast; Retail Mood Glows

Carnival Signals Caution Over Macro Uncertainty But Raises Annual Profit Forecast; Retail Mood Glows

Meta Reportedly Eyes Joint AI Pact With India's Reliance: Retail Bulls Smell A Turnaround After Stock Lull

Meta Reportedly Eyes Joint AI Pact With India's Reliance: Retail Bulls Smell A Turnaround After Stock Lull

Top Videos
🔥 Sikandar Trailer Unveiled: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set Screens Ablaze! 🎬

🔥 Sikandar Trailer Unveiled: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set Screens Ablaze! 🎬

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to be New BJP Chief in Kerala

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Set to be New BJP Chief in Kerala

Tamannaah Bhatia Radiates Elegance in Pink Saree & Pearls! 💖

Tamannaah Bhatia Radiates Elegance in Pink Saree & Pearls! 💖

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Enjoy Beach Time! 🌊

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput Enjoy Beach Time! 🌊

Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Saurabh Rajput Case: Jail Superintendent Calls Accused 'Drug Addicts' | Asianet Newsable

Trending News

Oklo's Power Deals Take Center Stage Ahead Of Q4 Print: Wall Street Sees Smaller Sequential Loss, Retail's Bullish

Oklo's Power Deals Take Center Stage Ahead Of Q4 Print: Wall Street Sees Smaller Sequential Loss, Retail's Bullish

Carnival Signals Caution Over Macro Uncertainty But Raises Annual Profit Forecast; Retail Mood Glows

Carnival Signals Caution Over Macro Uncertainty But Raises Annual Profit Forecast; Retail Mood Glows

Meta Reportedly Eyes Joint AI Pact With India's Reliance: Retail Bulls Smell A Turnaround After Stock Lull

Meta Reportedly Eyes Joint AI Pact With India's Reliance: Retail Bulls Smell A Turnaround After Stock Lull

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved