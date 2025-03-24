user
user

Mission is 'Viksit Kerala', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after becoming state's BJP chief (WATCH)

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, while expressing his gratitude of being elected as the party's Kerala chief on Monday said that his goal will be to expand the party's base in the state, and make it a "land of opportunities."

Mission is 'Viksit Kerala', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after becoming state's BJP chief (WATCH) shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 24, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, while expressing his gratitude of being elected as the party's Kerala chief on Monday said that his goal will be to expand the party's base in the state, and make it a "land of opportunities."

He further criticised both the Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) for making "false promises" to the people.

"Party has given me a responsibility of state president. In the name of all party workers I am taking this responsibility. Last time when party asked me to contest from Trivandrum, it was a surprise and a matter of pride for me," he said.

"This party has become in this position due to the efforts and dedication of lot of party workers. From Mararji to K Surendran, all state presidents have contributed to it. We should remember the sacrifice of theirs and their families. The workers of BJP helped me to get 3.5 lakhs votes in 35 days' campaign," he added.

Also read: Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president

Criticising the CPM-led Kerala government for borrowing money, he said that there is a need to analyse where growth is lacking.

"Everybody knows that our youth is really talented. What we have to think is that in India or leave India. Let's analyse south India. Why are we lacking behind in terms of growth? Why should our government run by borrowing money? Both the parties have given false promises to the people in Kerala," Chandrasekhar said.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar elected BJP Kerala unit president

Earlier today, Chandrasekhar was elected unanimously as the party's Kerala president. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi officially made the official announcement earlier today.

On Sunday, the central leadership of the BJP proposed the name of former MP and Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar as the next president of the party's Kerala unit. The core committee meeting, chaired by BJP central observer Pralhad Joshi, finalised the decision. 

Also read: Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president anr

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case dmn

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case

Asianet News exposes synthetic drug network fuelling Kerala's MDMA crisis; Bengaluru, Goa emerge as hotspots anr

Asianet News exposes synthetic drug network fuelling Kerala's MDMA crisis; Bengaluru, Goa emerge as hotspots

former union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President anr

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch Mission 2026 focusing on Assembly elections; district-specific plans in pipeline anr

Kerala: Rajeev Chandrasekhar to launch Mission 2026 ahead of Assembly elections; READ

Recent Stories

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi CONFIRMS sequel on birthday; teases fans with glimpses [WATCH] ATG

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi CONFIRMS sequel on birthday; teases fans with glimpses [WATCH]

How to apply for an Agriculture Loan in India? Complete process explained AJR

How to apply for an Agriculture Loan in India? Complete process explained

Central government takes big step to help job seekers apply for government jobs! AJR

Central govt takes big step to help job seekers apply for government jobs!

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tables CAG report on DTC in Assembly; BJP slams AAP over financial mismanagement shk

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tables CAG report on DTC in Assembly; BJP slams AAP over financial mismanagement

Will Boeing Stock Hit $200 This Year? Most Retail Traders Think It’ll Get There In A Few Months

Will Boeing Stock Hit $200 This Year? Most Retail Traders Think It’ll Get There In A Few Months

Recent Videos

Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Uddhav Thackeray SLAMS Shinde Faction: Calls Them 'Gaddar Sena' in Kunal Kamra Row

Uddhav Thackeray SLAMS Shinde Faction: Calls Them 'Gaddar Sena' in Kunal Kamra Row

Video Icon
Mannara Chopra Faces BACKLASH After Airline Confrontation Video Goes Viral

Mannara Chopra Faces BACKLASH After Airline Confrontation Video Goes Viral

Video Icon
Salman Khan Addresses Age Gap with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar

Salman Khan Addresses Age Gap with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar

Video Icon
Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt Over Kunal Kamra Row: 'Where is Freedom of Speech?' | Asianet Newsable

Jaya Bachchan SLAMS Govt Over Kunal Kamra Row: 'Where is Freedom of Speech?' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon