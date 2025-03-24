Mission is 'Viksit Kerala', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after becoming state's BJP chief (WATCH)

Read Full Article

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar, while expressing his gratitude of being elected as the party's Kerala chief on Monday said that his goal will be to expand the party's base in the state, and make it a "land of opportunities."

He further criticised both the Congress and Communist Party of India (Marxist) for making "false promises" to the people.

"Party has given me a responsibility of state president. In the name of all party workers I am taking this responsibility. Last time when party asked me to contest from Trivandrum, it was a surprise and a matter of pride for me," he said.

"This party has become in this position due to the efforts and dedication of lot of party workers. From Mararji to K Surendran, all state presidents have contributed to it. We should remember the sacrifice of theirs and their families. The workers of BJP helped me to get 3.5 lakhs votes in 35 days' campaign," he added.

Criticising the CPM-led Kerala government for borrowing money, he said that there is a need to analyse where growth is lacking.

"Everybody knows that our youth is really talented. What we have to think is that in India or leave India. Let's analyse south India. Why are we lacking behind in terms of growth? Why should our government run by borrowing money? Both the parties have given false promises to the people in Kerala," Chandrasekhar said.

Earlier today, Chandrasekhar was elected unanimously as the party's Kerala president. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi officially made the official announcement earlier today.

On Sunday, the central leadership of the BJP proposed the name of former MP and Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar as the next president of the party's Kerala unit. The core committee meeting, chaired by BJP central observer Pralhad Joshi, finalised the decision.

