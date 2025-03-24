Kerala: Parents of deceased Walayar girls file petition in High Court against CBI's inclusion as accused

Read Full Article

Kochi: In a significant development in the Walayar case, the parents of the two deceased girls have filed a petition in the High Court, challenging the CBI's decision to include them as accused. The petition seeks to quash the CBI chargesheet and demands a further investigation into the case.

The parents argue that their daughters' deaths were murders, not suicides, and that the CBI ignored evidence supporting this claim. The CBI had found that the girls were subjected to sexual abuse, which led to mental harassment and ultimately, suicide.

The CBI had informed the trial court that the mother, father, and stepfather of the girls would be included as accused in the case. The mother was found to be involved in the sexual abuse, and the CBI named her and the father as accused in six out of nine cases.

The investigation revealed that the first accused had sexual relations with the mother in front of her daughters, and the younger child was subjected to unnatural sexual abuse with the mother's knowledge. The CBI charged the parents with various sections, including incitement to suicide.

Girls found hanging

The case involves the deaths of two girls, aged 13 and 9, who were found hanging in their house within a gap of 52 days. The CBI took over the investigation after the child's mother filed a petition against the state police investigation.

The High Court has admitted the petition and adjourned it to April 1 for the CBI's response.

