user
user

Kerala: Parents of deceased Walayar girls file petition in High Court against CBI's inclusion as accused

Parents of the deceased Walayar girls challenge the CBI's chargesheet accusing them in the case, claiming their daughters were murdered, not driven to suicide. They seek a further investigation, alleging the CBI ignored crucial evidence.

Kerala: Parents of deceased Walayar girls file petition in High Court against CBI's inclusion as accused dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 6:32 PM IST

Kochi: In a significant development in the Walayar case, the parents of the two deceased girls have filed a petition in the High Court, challenging the CBI's decision to include them as accused. The petition seeks to quash the CBI chargesheet and demands a further investigation into the case.

Also Read: Asianet News exposes synthetic drug network fuelling Kerala's MDMA crisis; Bengaluru, Goa emerge as hotspots

The parents argue that their daughters' deaths were murders, not suicides, and that the CBI ignored evidence supporting this claim. The CBI had found that the girls were subjected to sexual abuse, which led to mental harassment and ultimately, suicide.

The CBI had informed the trial court that the mother, father, and stepfather of the girls would be included as accused in the case. The mother was found to be involved in the sexual abuse, and the CBI named her and the father as accused in six out of nine cases.

The investigation revealed that the first accused had sexual relations with the mother in front of her daughters, and the younger child was subjected to unnatural sexual abuse with the mother's knowledge. The CBI charged the parents with various sections, including incitement to suicide.

Girls found hanging

The case involves the deaths of two girls, aged 13 and 9, who were found hanging in their house within a gap of 52 days. The CBI took over the investigation after the child's mother filed a petition against the state police investigation.

The High Court has admitted the petition and adjourned it to April 1 for the CBI's response.

Also Read: Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mission is 'Viksit Kerala', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after becoming state's BJP chief (WATCH) shk

Mission is 'Viksit Kerala', says Rajeev Chandrasekhar after becoming state's BJP chief (WATCH)

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president anr

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case dmn

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case

Asianet News exposes synthetic drug network fuelling Kerala's MDMA crisis; Bengaluru, Goa emerge as hotspots anr

Asianet News exposes synthetic drug network fuelling Kerala's MDMA crisis; Bengaluru, Goa emerge as hotspots

former union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President anr

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes over as Kerala BJP President

Recent Stories

US report claims China modernizing military to invade Taiwan by 2027 dmn

US report claims China modernizing military to invade Taiwan by 2027

IPL 2025 dc vs lsg cricket live score delhi capitals axar patel lucknow super gaints rishabh pant indian premier league scorecard streaming live updates HRD

IPL 2025, DC vs LSG LIVE updates: Markram dismissed, Vipraj gets 1st breakthrough for DC

TRUMP Token Pulls Back After Initial Surge On Presidential Endorsement – Retail Remains Bullish

TRUMP Token Pulls Back After Initial Surge On Presidential Endorsement – Retail Remains Bullish

Tesla Pauses FSD Trial In China But Assures Launch After Regulatory Approval: Retail Sentiment Dips Further

Tesla Pauses FSD Trial In China But Assures Launch After Regulatory Approval: Retail Sentiment Dips Further

Ether Holds Above $2,000 Despite Ethereum Network’s Transaction Burns Hitting Record Low – Retail Sentiment Divided

Ether Holds Above $2,000 Despite Ethereum Network’s Transaction Burns Hitting Record Low – Retail Sentiment Divided

Recent Videos

BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

BMC Officials Conduct DEMOLITION Drive at Unicontinental Studio in Khar | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Foam Rain in Kerala! Rare Weather Phenomenon Stuns Thrissur Locals

Video Icon
Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive Fire at Rajkot’s KBZ Namkeen Factory; No Casualties Reported | Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire at Rajkot’s KBZ Namkeen Factory; No Casualties Reported | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Salman Khan Brings Father Salim Khan at Sikandar Trailer Launch – Emotional Moments Go Viral

Salman Khan Brings Father Salim Khan at Sikandar Trailer Launch – Emotional Moments Go Viral

Video Icon