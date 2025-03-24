'Calling 'gaddar', a 'gaddar' not an attack, did nothing wrong': Uddhav Thackeray backs Kunal Kamra (WATCH)

Read Full Article

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has backed stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra saying there was “nothing wrong" in his remarks, amid massive row over his ‘traitor’ jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"I don't think Kunal Kamra said anything wrong. Calling 'gaddar', a 'gaddar' is not an attack on anyone...Hear the full song (from Kunal Kamra's show) and make others hear it too...Shiv Sena has nothing to do with this attack, this has been done by 'gaddar sena'...Those who have 'gaddari' in their blood can never be a Shiv Sainik," said Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena workers on Sunday vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Eknath Shinde in his recent YouTube video.

The sketch, titled 'Naya Bharat' was uploaded on YouTube on Sunday. While performing a humorous rendition of a popular Hindi song from 'Dil To Pagal Hai', Kunal Kamra, during his set, sang, “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye,” which drew laugh from the audience.

Kunal Kamra referenced Eknath Shinde's 2022 revolt, which resulted in the division of the Shiv Sena into two groups—the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

However, the comment quickly stirred backlash, with members of the Shiv Sena strongly condemning Kamra’s statement. The party has demanded legal action against the comedian, including his immediate arrest.

Following his satirical comments during a stand-up performance, party activists stormed the venue and vandalized the hotel where the event was held.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel has registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra. Also, 11 Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers were arrested for vandalism including Rahul Kanal.

CM Devendra Fadnavis reacts

Reacting to Kunal Kamra's "gaddar" jab at Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called for an apology from the comedian. The Chief Minister said that while he is not against comedy, disrespecting someone is not okay. "Such low-level comedy and disrespecting the Deputy Chief Minister is not right," he said.

"He should know that Maharashtra people showed who is 'gaddar' (traitor) and who is not in the 2024 elections. People have decided to who has the legacy of Bal Thackeray," Fadnavis said.

Stressing the Kunal Kamra should apologise for his remarks, he said, "You cannot legitimise your fault by showing such Constitution. The Constitution gives us freedom but it is not absolute, you cannot encroach on others' freedom. There are limitations to it."

