user
user

IPL 2025: Ex-CSK skipper MS Dhoni opens up on bonding with RCB stalwart Virat Kohli

MS Dhoni discusses his evolving bond with Virat Kohli, from captain-young player to friends.

IPL 2025: Ex-CSK skipper MS Dhoni opens up on bonding with RCB stalwart Virat Kohli HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 24, 2025, 4:58 PM IST

Former Indian captain and wicketkeeper/batter MS Dhoni spoke about his bond with Virat Kohli, he praised Kohli and said he was someone who wanted to contribute right from the start of his career. Dhoni was speaking to Jio Hotstar.

Dhoni spoke about his discussions with Kohli when he used to get out at a crucial moment, he would talk about whether he could have delayed taking a risk by an over or handled the situation differently. He talked about his bond with Virat Kohli he said initially it was more of a relationship between a captain and a young player but as time passed away they became friends. Dhoni said even today the two players share the same bond and there is always a line of respect between a senior and a junior.

Also read: IPL 2025: Is Dhoni CSK's back-room decision maker despite handing captaincy to Gaikwad? Here's what he says

"He would come and discuss situations, analyzing what he could have done differently. For example, in a run chase, if he got out at a crucial moment, he would talk about whether he could have delayed taking a risk by an over or handled the situation differently. We had many conversations, and that helped both of us. It was always an honest exchange of ideas--whether a certain approach was right or if an adjustment could have been made. Initially, it was more of a relationship between a captain and a young player, but over time, as we kept interacting, we became friends. Even today, we share that bond, though there's always a line of respect between a senior and a junior. Now that neither of us is captain, we get more time to talk before matches. Earlier, before the toss, we had to prepare and go, but now we can just stand and have a chat." MS Dhoni said while speaking on Jio Hostar.

MS Dhoni on Virat Kohli's hunger for runs 

He spoke about the hunger Kohli has for scoring runs, he said he was never satisfied with 40-60 runs he always wanted to score a century and remain not out. He admired his fitness the way he worked on his batting and his improvement over the years.

"Right from the start, Virat was someone who wanted to contribute. He was never satisfied with scoring just 40 or 60 runs--he always aimed for a century and wanted to remain not out till the end. That hunger for success was there from the beginning. If you look at the Sri Lanka series where he was part of the squad, he went back after that and then returned with an even stronger game. The way he worked on his batting, improved his fitness, and maintained his will to perform and keep improving--that's what set him apart. He was always eager to learn. "he added.

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli to face off on March 28 

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli had shared the Indian team dressing room for over a decade, after Dhoni, Kohli was named as captain of India across all formats. Both the players are set to clash on March 28 when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 blockbuster clash at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Last time when both the teams met RCB won their sixth game on the trot in IPL 2024 to knock CSK out and make the playoffs.

Also read: IPL 2025: Dhoni's 'out of world' stumping of MI's SKY leaves CSK star Noor Ahmad amazed; revisit moment| WATCH

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh hails SRH's Ishan Kishan for explosive knock against RR, says 'MI lost twice' HRD

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh hails SRH's Ishan Kishan for explosive knock against RR, says 'MI lost twice'

IPL 2025: MI bowling coach explains reason to debut Vignesh Puthur in the clash against CSK HRD

IPL 2025: MI bowling coach explains reason to debut Vignesh Puthur in the clash against CSK

IPL 2025: Kane Williamson hails CSK batter Rachin Ravindra's performance in the clash against MI HRD

IPL 2025: Kane Williamson hails CSK batter Rachin Ravindra's performance in the clash against MI

IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS Preview: Will Shreyas Iyer's leadership turn Punjab Kings into title contenders snt

IPL 2025, GT vs PBKS Preview: Will Shreyas Iyer's leadership turn Punjab Kings into title contenders?

IPL 2025: Dale Steyn predicts the date for 300-run total after SRH's explosive innings against RR HRD

IPL 2025: Dale Steyn predicts the date for 300-run total after SRH's explosive innings against RR

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh hails SRH's Ishan Kishan for explosive knock against RR, says 'MI lost twice' HRD

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh hails SRH's Ishan Kishan for explosive knock against RR, says 'MI lost twice'

Vegetarian protein diet: 5 vegetables with more protein than eggs MEG

Vegetarian protein diet: 5 vegetables with more protein than eggs

AVAX, LINK, SOL Lead Gains Among Crypto Majors After Bitcoin Reclaims $87K On Potential Dilution Of Trump’s April Tariffs

AVAX, LINK, SOL Lead Gains Among Crypto Majors After Bitcoin Reclaims $87K On Potential Dilution Of Trump’s April Tariffs

LMT Stock Draws Downgrades After Boeing Wins Next Generation Air Dominance Program: Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

LMT Stock Draws Downgrades After Boeing Wins Next Generation Air Dominance Program: Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

Ford Stock Defies Pessimism After NHTSA Opens Probe Over Complaints Of Unexpected Gear Shift: Retail’s Unmoved

Ford Stock Defies Pessimism After NHTSA Opens Probe Over Complaints Of Unexpected Gear Shift: Retail’s Unmoved

Recent Videos

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive Fire at Rajkot’s KBZ Namkeen Factory; No Casualties Reported | Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire at Rajkot’s KBZ Namkeen Factory; No Casualties Reported | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Salman Khan Brings Father Salim Khan at Sikandar Trailer Launch – Emotional Moments Go Viral

Salman Khan Brings Father Salim Khan at Sikandar Trailer Launch – Emotional Moments Go Viral

Video Icon
Aaditya Thackeray DEFENDS Kunal Kamra, Calls Eknath Shinde 'Traitor & Thief,' Demands Action

Aaditya Thackeray DEFENDS Kunal Kamra, Calls Eknath Shinde 'Traitor & Thief,' Demands Action

Video Icon
Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon