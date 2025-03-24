Kunal Kamra row: BMC demolishes studio where stand-up comedian made 'gaddar' jibe at Eknath Shinde (WATCH)

Read Full Article

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday demolished the Habitat Studio in Khar, where stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra had recently filmed a show that included a controversial "traitor" remark directed at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The civic body cited alleged building violations as the reason for the demolition.

The action by the BMC came a day after the studio and the Unicontinental Hotel, where it was located, were ransacked by enraged Shiv Sena workers on Sunday night. The attack followed the release of Kamra’s show, which sparked political outrage.

A civic official stated that the studio, which was set up in the basement of the hotel, was unauthorized. “It was removed as there is no civic permission to create a studio in the basement. The BMC will also inspect the hotel to ensure compliance with the sanctioned building plan,” the official said.

Following the vandalism, Habitat Studio announced its closure, citing concerns over safety. In an Instagram post, the studio expressed shock and distress over the recent developments.

“We are shocked, worried, and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us,” the post read. The studio clarified that artists are solely responsible for their creative choices and that it does not interfere with the content performed on its premises.

“However, recent events have forced us to rethink our position, as we are repeatedly blamed and targeted, almost as if we serve as a proxy for the performers,” the studio added.

The studio further stated that it would remain shut until it finds a secure way to facilitate free expression without endangering itself or its property. It also invited artists, audiences, and stakeholders to provide guidance on ensuring performers’ rights while maintaining safety.

In an earlier statement, Habitat Studio issued an apology to those offended by Kamra’s video. “The Habitat is not involved in the making of the recent video of Kunal Kamra, and it does not endorse the views expressed,” it said.

Notably, Habitat Studio was also the venue for the controversial ‘India’s Got Latent’ show, which stirred a major controversy last month.

