DGCA directs airlines to send flyers rights via WhatsApp with booked ticket

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed all Airlines to disseminate and emphasize the provisions of passenger-centric regulations and passenger rights.

According to DGCA, all airlines are directed to send the online link of the Passenger Charter available on the Ministry of Civil Aviation in a message to the Passenger (SMS / WhatsApp) once a ticket is booked and on Airline Tickets and Airlines website in a conspicuous manner letting passengers know their rights.

The DGCA has sent a request to all airlines for dissemination of Passenger Charter while booking, on Ticket and Airlines website on March 7. And it was mentioned to apply it by March 27, 2025.

Spice Jet has already incorporated the change and other Airlines are in the process of updating their systems to have proper communication to Passengers on their rights in case of Flight Delays and Cancellations, Denied Boarding, Baggage Issues etc.

While other airlines said they will follow the guidelines at the earliest.

