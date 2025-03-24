user
user

Maharashtra: Municipal body bulldozes construction of key accused in Nagpur violence

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation anti-encroachment squad on Monday demolished illegal construction at the house of accused Yusuf Sheikh in the Nagpur riots case, located at Johri Pura Mahal in the city.

Maharashtra: Municipal body bulldozes construction of key accused in Nagpur violence
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 24, 2025, 2:25 PM IST

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation anti-encroachment squad on Monday demolished illegal construction at the house of accused Yusuf Sheikh in the Nagpur riots case, located at Johri Pura Mahal in the city.

Earlier in the day, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation demolished parts of the house of another accused, Faheem Khan.

"We had the order to investigate into a complaint. We did a proper investigation. As per Sec 53(1) of the MRTP Act (Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966) a notice was issued for 24 hours. As soon as the duration completed, this action was taken...," Sunil Gajbhiye, Depuy Engineer, Nagpur Municipal Corporation said.

Nagpur violence

This follows violent clashes in Nagpur on March 17 over the demand for the removal of Aurangzeb's grave, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that a holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation.

On March 22, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that 92 people have been arrested in connection with the March 17 violence in Nagpur, which involved incidents of stone pelting and vehicles being torched.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Fadnavis, who also serves as the state's Home Minister, said that the violence was triggered by rumours spread on social media alleging that a holy 'chadar' had been burnt on that day.

"I chaired a high-level meeting regarding the violence, which was also attended by State minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. I reviewed every detail and shared my thoughts... The tomb of Aurangzeb was burnt that day when this incident occurred. Following the incident, a case was registered with the police.

Also read: Arnab episode to Eknath Shinde 'Gaddar' jibe: 5 times when Kunal Kamra landed in soup over political comedy

However, some people spread a rumour via podcasts and social media posts that a holy 'chadar' was burnt. This led to rioters pelting stones, torching vehicles and attacking shops in Nagpur," Fadnavis said.

He also said that damages caused during the violence would be recovered from the rioters. "Whatever damage has happened will be recovered from the rioters. If they do not pay the money, their property will be sold for the recovery. Bulldozers will also be used wherever required," Fadnavis added.

Earlier, Maharashtra Police's Cyber cell said that one of the accused in the violence had "edited and circulated videos" and "glorified violence" on social media, which led to the riots spreading in various parts of the city.

"He (Faheem Khan) edited and circulated the video of the protest against Aurangzeb due to which the riots spread. He also glorified violent videos," cyber cell's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lohit Matani told ANI here.

Accused Faheem Khan was arrested on March 19; he has been remanded in custody. Khan is a leader of the Minorities Democratic Party. 

Also read: Nagpur violence: 'Rioters will pay for damages... will use bulldozers if needed', says CM Fadnavis (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president anr

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president

'Calling 'gaddar', a 'gaddar' not an attack, did nothing wrong': Uddhav Thackeray backs Kunal Kamra (WATCH) shk

'Calling 'gaddar', a 'gaddar' not an attack, did nothing wrong': Uddhav Thackeray backs Kunal Kamra (WATCH)

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood hints at electricity price hike due to Rs 27,000 cr debt, blames AAP govt dmn

Delhi Power Minister Ashish Sood hints at electricity price hike due to Rs 27,000 cr debt, blames AAP govt

Arnab episode to Eknath Shinde 'Gaddar' jibe: 5 times when Kunal Kamra landed in soup over political comedy shk

Arnab episode to Eknath Shinde 'Gaddar' jibe: 5 times when Kunal Kamra landed in soup over political comedy

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case dmn

Kerala: Court sentences 8 CPM workers to life, one to 3 years in 2005 Sooraj murder case

Recent Stories

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president anr

Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president

Infinix GT 20 Pro to CMF Phone 1: Top 5 stylish and innovative smartphones under Rs 25,000! gcw

Infinix GT 20 Pro to CMF Phone 1: Top 5 stylish and innovative smartphones under Rs 25,000!

From Ayurveda to Lifestyle: Kerala's herbal remedies you need to know anr

From Ayurveda to Lifestyle: Kerala's herbal remedies you need to know

'Calling 'gaddar', a 'gaddar' not an attack, did nothing wrong': Uddhav Thackeray backs Kunal Kamra (WATCH) shk

'Calling 'gaddar', a 'gaddar' not an attack, did nothing wrong': Uddhav Thackeray backs Kunal Kamra (WATCH)

WATCH - Mannara Chopra SLAMS Indigo airlines for denying boarding ATG

WATCH - Mannara Chopra SLAMS Indigo airlines for denying boarding

Recent Videos

Pope Francis Returns to Vatican City After Battling Pneumonia, Makes First Public Appearance

Pope Francis Returns to Vatican City After Battling Pneumonia, Makes First Public Appearance

Video Icon
Usha Vance to Visit Greenland, Will Tour Historical Sites Amid Tensions Over Trump's Annexation Plan

Usha Vance to Visit Greenland, Will Tour Historical Sites Amid Tensions Over Trump's Annexation Plan

Video Icon
'Gaddari Ki Hai, Party Ko Toda Hai': MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Defends Political Humor

'Gaddari Ki Hai, Party Ko Toda Hai': MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Defends Political Humor

Video Icon
Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Shiv Sena Workers Vandalize Mumbai Comedy Club Over Kunal Kamra’s Remarks

Video Icon
IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

IPL 2025 CSK vs MI Highlights: Noor Ahmad's Dream Debut, Dhoni's Lightning-Fast Stumping

Video Icon