user
user

SC confirms transfer of Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma to Allahabad HC amid cash row

The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed the transfer of Delhi high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court. 

BREAKING: SC confirms transfer of Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma to Allahabad HC amid cash row shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Mar 24, 2025, 5:15 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed the transfer of Delhi high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court. The move came after a fire at the judge's house allegedly led to the recovery of a huge pile of cash by the firefighters, triggering a huge controversy.

The decision was taken by the Collegium after holding two meetings - one on March 20 and another on March 24.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meetings held on March 20 and 24 2025 has recommended repatriation of Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad," the statement of the Collegium published on the Supreme Court website said, Bar & Bench reported.

Fire at Delhi HC judge's home led to cash recovery

A fire at Justice Varma's house on the evening of March 14 had led to the recovery of unaccounted cash by the fire fighters. A video of the recovery of burnt cash was also apparently shared by the Delhi Police Commissioner with the Chief Justice of the High Court.

Justice Varma and his wife were not in Delhi and were travelling in Madhya Pradesh on the said day. Only his daughter and aged mother were at home when the fire broke out.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) on March 21 initiated an in-house probe into the allegations and  set up a three-member committee to conduct the probe.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also published a report of Delhi High Court Chief Justice on the incident along with Justice Varma's response.

Also read: DGCA directs airlines to send flyers rights via WhatsApp with booked ticket

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch to visit India tomorrow for trade discussions, bilateral talks shk

US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch to visit India tomorrow for trade discussions, bilateral talks

'Where is freedom of speech?': Jaya Bachchan defends Kunal Kamra amid Eknath Shinde controversy (WATCH) shk

'Where is freedom of speech?': Jaya Bachchan defends Kunal Kamra amid Eknath Shinde controversy (WATCH)

'No court dumping ground, should be in Delhi under SC's watch': Allahabad HC Bar Association on Yashwant Varma shk

'No court dumping ground, should be in Delhi under SC's watch': Allahabad HC Bar Association on Yashwant Varma

DGCA directs airlines to send flyers rights via WhatsApp with booked ticket shk

DGCA directs airlines to send flyers rights via WhatsApp with booked ticket

How to apply for an Agriculture Loan in India? Complete process explained AJR

How to apply for an Agriculture Loan in India? Complete process explained

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh hails SRH's Ishan Kishan for explosive knock against RR, says 'MI lost twice' HRD

IPL 2025: Harbhajan Singh hails SRH's Ishan Kishan for explosive knock against RR, says 'MI lost twice'

Vegetarian protein diet: 5 vegetables with more protein than eggs MEG

Vegetarian protein diet: 5 vegetables with more protein than eggs

AVAX, LINK, SOL Lead Gains Among Crypto Majors After Bitcoin Reclaims $87K On Potential Dilution Of Trump’s April Tariffs

AVAX, LINK, SOL Lead Gains Among Crypto Majors After Bitcoin Reclaims $87K On Potential Dilution Of Trump’s April Tariffs

LMT Stock Draws Downgrades After Boeing Wins Next Generation Air Dominance Program: Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

LMT Stock Draws Downgrades After Boeing Wins Next Generation Air Dominance Program: Retail Stays Extremely Bearish

Ford Stock Defies Pessimism After NHTSA Opens Probe Over Complaints Of Unexpected Gear Shift: Retail’s Unmoved

Ford Stock Defies Pessimism After NHTSA Opens Probe Over Complaints Of Unexpected Gear Shift: Retail’s Unmoved

Recent Videos

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Milind Deora Defends Eknath Shinde, SLAMS 'Elitist Liberals' in Kunal Kamra Row | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive Fire at Rajkot’s KBZ Namkeen Factory; No Casualties Reported | Asianet Newsable

Massive Fire at Rajkot’s KBZ Namkeen Factory; No Casualties Reported | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Salman Khan Brings Father Salim Khan at Sikandar Trailer Launch – Emotional Moments Go Viral

Salman Khan Brings Father Salim Khan at Sikandar Trailer Launch – Emotional Moments Go Viral

Video Icon
Aaditya Thackeray DEFENDS Kunal Kamra, Calls Eknath Shinde 'Traitor & Thief,' Demands Action

Aaditya Thackeray DEFENDS Kunal Kamra, Calls Eknath Shinde 'Traitor & Thief,' Demands Action

Video Icon
Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Devendra Fadnavis Demands APOLOGY from Kunal Kamra Over Eknath Shinde Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon