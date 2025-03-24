SC confirms transfer of Delhi HC judge Yashwant Varma to Allahabad HC amid cash row

Read Full Article

The Supreme Court on Monday confirmed the transfer of Delhi high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court. The move came after a fire at the judge's house allegedly led to the recovery of a huge pile of cash by the firefighters, triggering a huge controversy.

The decision was taken by the Collegium after holding two meetings - one on March 20 and another on March 24.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meetings held on March 20 and 24 2025 has recommended repatriation of Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma, Judge, High Court of Delhi, to the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad," the statement of the Collegium published on the Supreme Court website said, Bar & Bench reported.

Fire at Delhi HC judge's home led to cash recovery

A fire at Justice Varma's house on the evening of March 14 had led to the recovery of unaccounted cash by the fire fighters. A video of the recovery of burnt cash was also apparently shared by the Delhi Police Commissioner with the Chief Justice of the High Court.

Justice Varma and his wife were not in Delhi and were travelling in Madhya Pradesh on the said day. Only his daughter and aged mother were at home when the fire broke out.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) on March 21 initiated an in-house probe into the allegations and set up a three-member committee to conduct the probe.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court also published a report of Delhi High Court Chief Justice on the incident along with Justice Varma's response.

