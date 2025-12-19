The passing of the VB-G RAM G Bill 2025 to replace MNREGA has sparked protests from opposition parties. They accuse the BJP of weakening labourer protections and rushing the bill through Parliament without adequate debate or scrutiny.

The passing of VB-G RAM G Bill 2025 triggered sharp criticism from opposition parties, who accused the BJP-led government of rushing the legislation and weakening protections for labourers and the rural poor.

Several opposition MPs said the Bill undermines the spirit of MNREGA and was pushed through Parliament without adequate consultation.

Opposition Leaders Voice Strong Objections

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala described the day as "the saddest day for labourers in the history of our independent nation," alleging that the government had inflicted a severe blow on the livelihoods of nearly 12 crore people by abolishing MNREGA. He said the decision would have long-term consequences for employment security in rural India. Speaking with the media, he said, "Today is the saddest day for labourers in the history of our independent nation. The BJP government has inflicted a great wound on the livelihood of 12 crore people by abolishing the MNREGA..."

Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Bill "symbolises the government's arrogance," adding that the opposition's only demand was for it to be sent to a Select Committee. He alleged that multiple limitations had been added to the scheme without proper scrutiny or debate. Speaking with the media, he said, "This bill symbolises their arrogance. Our demand was minimal that this bill be sent to the Select Committee. This is not a huge demand... They have added a lot of limitations to this scheme..."

CPI MP P. Sandosh Kumar called the legislation "like dropping a bomb on the poor and labourers," terming it the BJP's "New Year gift" to the people. He said opposition parties had boycotted the session in protest and warned that demonstrations would continue on the streets in the coming days. Speaking with the media, he said, "This bill is like dropping a bomb on the poor and the labourers. This is the BJP's New Year gift to people. We boycotted the session and have been protesting continuously. In the coming days, we will take to the streets."

Bill Passed Amid Walkout

Parliament on Friday passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, with the Rajya Sabha approving the legislation after it received the Lok Sabha's nod. Opposition members staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha before the bill seeking to replace MGNREGA was passed. They pressed that the bill should be sent to a Select Committee. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the bill will play an essential role in the welfare of the poor. He accused Congress of disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi's ideals.

Key Provisions of the New Bill

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10. Section 6 of the Bill allows the state governments to notify in advance, a period aggregating to sixty days in a financial year, covering the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting.

Nationwide Protests Planned

Opposing the Bill, Congress announced a series of nationwide protests on December 17, accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to "dismantle rights-based welfare". The Lok Sabha passed the bill on Thursday amid protests and sloganeering by opposition members. (ANI)