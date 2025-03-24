user
'No court dumping ground, should be in Delhi under SC's watch': Allahabad HC Bar Association on Yashwant Varma

Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Monday urged the Chief Justice of India (CJI) not to proceed with the transfer of the Justice Varma stressing that no court should be used as a "dumping ground."

Mar 24, 2025

The controversy surrounding Delhi High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma continued to intensify as Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Monday urged the Chief Justice of India (CJI) not to proceed with the transfer of the Justice Varma stressing that no court should be used as a "dumping ground."

Speaking to ANI, President of the Allahabad HC Bar Association Anil Tiwari demanded that all judgments delivered by Justice Varma during his tenure be thoroughly reviewed to restore public confidence in the judicial process and suggested that the judge remain under the close watch of the Supreme Court until proceedings are concluded.

"The CJI has been requested not to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad High Court or any other court because no court is a dumping ground. He should remain in Delhi under the close watch of Supreme Court until the completion of the proceedings. The second request is that all judgments given by Justice Varma during his tenure as a judge should be reviewed and scrutinized to infuse public confidence again," he said.

"Thirdly, we have requested the CJI to permit CBI and ED to lodge an FIR and proceed with a formal investigation...We have also raised an issue of Uncle Judge syndrome. The concept is that the family members of those judges who are practising in a particular court should not remain in that court. They should go outside to infuse the public confidence and to ensure transparency," the President of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday released an official update to its supplementary cause list, announcing the immediate withdrawal of judicial responsibilities from Justice Yashwant Varma until further notice.

Justice Varma got embroiled in a significant controversy after a fire incident at his residence on March 14, 2025, led to the discovery of a substantial amount of cash.

Justice Varma has however vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that neither he nor his family owns the cash. He has also termed it deliberate conspiracy aimed at framing him. 

