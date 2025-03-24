Kerala needs development, not debt: Rajeev Chandrasekhar's call to action as BJP state president

Read Full Article

Thiruvananthapuram: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, after officially taking over as the new president of the Kerala BJP, expressed his pride and happiness in being entrusted with the new responsibility. Addressing party workers following the formal announcement, Chandrasekhar extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their trust in him. He stated that he was assuming this role on behalf of all BJP workers in Kerala.

"I am grateful to the party leadership for assigning me this important responsibility. I also thank all the former state presidents of the BJP who have contributed to strengthening the party in Kerala. We remain indebted to the many who sacrificed for the growth of the party. Their dedication and sacrifices will be remembered as we move forward," Chandrasekhar said.

Reflecting on the BJP's performance in the last Lok Sabha elections, he remarked that it demonstrated the party's growing strength in Kerala. "This is a party built by the hard work of dedicated workers, and it will continue to be so in the future," he added.

Chandrasekhar called for introspection on why Kerala continues to rely on borrowing to sustain itself. "Why do our children have to leave the state for better education? Why aren’t more industries setting up here? Kerala is facing a developmental stagnation," he stated.

He emphasized that the BJP's mission in Kerala is to bring about transformative change. "Without opportunities, our youth will leave. We need a Kerala that fosters investment and creates jobs. The message of development must reach every household. For this, the NDA government must come to power in Kerala," he declared.

Chandrasekhar asserted that bringing the NDA to power in Kerala was his primary mission. "Only after fulfilling this responsibility will I step back. I am dedicating my full time and efforts to building a developed Kerala," he said.

He concluded his speech by quoting the revered social reformer Sree Narayana Guru: Become enlightened through Education, Become strengthened through Organization and Become prosperous through Hard work.

