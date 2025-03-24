user
'Tera bhi wahi haal hoga': Alleged audio clip of Sena worker abusing, threatening Kunal Kamra emerges; LISTEN

A purported phone conversation between Shiv (Shinde) Sena workers and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has gone viral on social media amid ongoing controversy where Kamra called Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a 'Gaddar'.

Author
Shweta Kumari
Published: Mar 24, 2025, 6:47 PM IST

A purported phone conversation between Shiv (Shinde) Sena workers and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has gone viral on social media amid the row over his latest performance at the Habitat comedy club, during which he allegedly called Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde a 'traitor.'

In a purported phone call audio shared by Congress leader Supriya Srinate, the party worker can be heard threatening and abusing Kamra and saying he would meet the same fate as the Habitat studio in Mumbai's Khar, where his latest show was shot and recorded. One of the Shiv Saniki was heard saying on the call, "Kya bola hai tune saab ke bare me... Shinde Sahab k bare me... Tu jidhar milega na bha***, tera bhi vo he haal hoga."

The Sena worker then asked Kamra about his current location, and Kamra replied, "Aaja Tamil Nadu, main yahi milonga." In an ongoing call, another Sena worker asked, "Abhi Tamil Nadu Kaise Pahunchega bhai."

The Shiv Sena workers on Sunday vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Eknath Shinde in his recent YouTube video.

The sketch, titled 'Naya Bharat' was uploaded on YouTube on Sunday. While performing a humorous rendition of a popular Hindi song from 'Dil To Pagal Hai', Kunal Kamra, during his set, sang, “Meri nazar se tum dekho to gaddar nazar wo aaye. Haaye,” which drew laugh from the audience.

Also read: 'Where is freedom of speech?': Jaya Bachchan defends Kunal Kamra amid Eknath Shinde controversy (WATCH)

Kunal Kamra referenced Eknath Shinde's 2022 revolt, which resulted in the division of the Shiv Sena into two groups—the Shinde faction and the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

However, the comment quickly stirred backlash, with members of the Shiv Sena strongly condemning Kamra’s statement. The party has demanded legal action against the comedian, including his immediate arrest.

Following his satirical comments during a stand-up performance, party activists stormed the venue and vandalized the hotel where the event was held.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra. Also, 11 Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers were arrested for vandalism including Rahul Kanal.

Also read: 'Calling 'gaddar', a 'gaddar' not an attack, did nothing wrong': Uddhav Thackeray backs Kunal Kamra (WATCH)

