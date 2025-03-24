IPL 2025: MI bowling coach explains reason to debut Vignesh Puthur in the clash against CSK

Read Full Article

Following a disappointing loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, Mumbai Indians (MI) bowling coach Paras Mhambrey opened up on the reason behind going with left-arm spinner Vignesh Puthur in the second innings of the clash, reported ESPNCricinfo.

Vignesh Puthur made his debut in the cash-rich league as he was brought in as an impact player in the second innings by the five-time champions. Puthur snapped three wickets in his spell of four overs, where he conceded 32 runs. The 24-year-old player took the wickets of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Hooda in his spell at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

"I think the idea at MI is always seeing the potential more than anything else. When we saw him for one of our trials, we saw the potential in him rather than looking into how much cricket he has played in the past. When we saw him for one of our trials, we saw the potential in him rather than looking into how much cricket he has played in the past," Paras Mhambrey said in the post-match press conference as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Mhambrey reveals how Vignesh troubled the MI batters

Further, the bowling coach said that it wasn't easy to face Vignesh Puthur in the nets for experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav.

"I think when Rohit [Sharma] and Surya[kumar Yadav] and Tilak [Varma], all these guys batted against him, they felt it wasn't that easy. So [that was] one of the reasons we felt we had the confidence of pushing him in this game. It's never easy. The first game against CSK was a big game. But surely the way he responded, hats off to him. I think he was able to hold his nerves and handle pressure superbly. I think it really got us in the game. Very happy about his performance," Mhambrey added

Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings by 4 wickets

Recapping the match, a spirited spell from Noor Ahmad and a gritty 65* from Rachin Ravindra steered Chennai Super Kings to a four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians at Chepauk.

CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. Khaleel Ahmed (3/29) restricted MI to 36/3 before a 51-run stand between skipper Suryakumar Yadav (29 in 26 balls, with two fours and a six) and Tilak Varma (31 in 25 balls, with two fours and two sixes) helped MI get back in the game.

Noor Ahmad (4/18) delivered a game-changing spell as MI lost wickets regularly. Deepak Chahar (28* in 15 balls with two fours and two sixes) gave bowlers something worth fighting for as MI put 155/9 in their 20 overs.

In the run-chase, CSK lost Rahul Tripathi (2) early. A 67-run stand between skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (53 in 26 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Rachin helped CSK stabilise, but a fine spell from Vignesh Puthur (3/32) threatened to change the game.

CSK was reduced to 116/5, but Rachin (65* in 45 balls, with two sixes and four sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (17 in 18 balls) took CSK to the finishing line with four wickets and five balls left.

