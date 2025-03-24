WWE: John Cena's heel turn is justified and HERE are three reasons why

Read Full Gallery

John Cena's heel turn was shocking and the fans are yet to come to terms with. Rather than a random decision, his heel-turn seems justified. Let's take a look into it.

John Cena's shocking heel turn at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE sent shockwaves throughout the WWE universe. The 16-time WWE Champion's decision to "break up" with his fans on RAW in Belgium was a culmination of years of frustration and abusive treatment from the very people he had entertained for decades.



Cena's scathing promo on RAW was a reflection of his pent-up anger and resentment he had harbored for years. He lambasted the fans for their hypocrisy and cruelty, citing instances where they had crossed the line from criticism to outright abuse. There are three notable instances stand out as examples of the fans' mistreatment of Cena:

The ECW One Night Stand 2006 debacle At this event, Cena faced off against Rob Van Dam for the WWE Championship. The crowd's hostility was palpable, with fans showering Cena with jeers, toilet paper, and even tossing his signature t-shirt back at him. Despite his efforts, Cena lost the match and the title.

The Feud with The Rock

The highly anticipated feud between Cena and The Rock was marred by the crowd's blatant favoritism towards The People's Champion. Cena faced a barrage of boos, jeers, and chants of "You can't wrestle!" throughout the feud. The crowd's animosity towards Cena was so intense that he even considered turning heel at the time.

The RAW after SummerSlam 2013 incident

Following his loss to Daniel Bryan at SummerSlam 2013, Cena revealed on RAW that he would be taking a leave of absence due to an injured elbow. Instead of receiving sympathy, the crowd erupted in cheers, effectively mocking Cena's misfortune. In light of these incidents, Cena's decision to "break up" with his fans seems justified. The constant abuse and disrespect had taken its toll, and Cena finally snapped.

