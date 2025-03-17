LIVE NOW

Mar 17, 2025, 8:51 AM IST

LIVE India News updates on March 17: Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto pm modi IPL march 17 2025

Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.

8:51 AM IST

Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people

In the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, accused Afan’s mother, Shemeena, continues to defend her son, denying his involvement in the killings despite strong evidence. 

Read Full Story
8:38 AM IST

Man stabbed to death, placed body on railway tracks to stage suicide in Delhi; 4 arrested

A man missing since March 8 was found dead near Delhi Cantt railway station with multiple stab wounds. Police say the accused staged the death to appear as suicide by placing the body on railway tracks.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:37 AM IST

Ensure 100 per cent training of cops on new criminal laws in northeastern states: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting in Guwahati on the implementation of the three new criminal laws across Northeastern states. He emphasized 100 per cent police training on the new laws and unveiled a book outlining standard operating procedures.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:51 AM IST:

In the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, accused Afan’s mother, Shemeena, continues to defend her son, denying his involvement in the killings despite strong evidence. 

Read Full Story

8:38 AM IST:

A man missing since March 8 was found dead near Delhi Cantt railway station with multiple stab wounds. Police say the accused staged the death to appear as suicide by placing the body on railway tracks.

Read Full News HERE

 

8:37 AM IST:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting in Guwahati on the implementation of the three new criminal laws across Northeastern states. He emphasized 100 per cent police training on the new laws and unveiled a book outlining standard operating procedures.

Read Full News HERE

 

Top Stories
Shweta Bachchan's Net Worth: Explore Amitabh Bachchan's daughter's wealth and lifestyle NTI

Shweta Bachchan's Net Worth: Explore Amitabh Bachchan's daughter's wealth and lifestyle

Weight loss myths decoded: Here's why Dieting alone isn't enough MEG

Weight loss myths decoded: Here's why Dieting alone isn't enough

Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people anr

Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people

Earn lakhs this summer: Start a water bottle manufacturing business! AJR

Earn lakhs this summer: Start a water bottle manufacturing business!

Career Guide: How to become a Cloud Architect in India after 12th iwh

Career Guide: How to become a Cloud Architect in India after 12th

Top Videos
Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

Trending News

Weight loss myths decoded: Here's why Dieting alone isn't enough MEG

Weight loss myths decoded: Here's why Dieting alone isn't enough

Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people anr

Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people

Man stabbed to death, placed body on railway tracks to stage suicide in Delhi; 4 arrested anr

Man stabbed to death, placed body on railway tracks to stage suicide in Delhi; 4 arrested

Popular Categories

    Select Language

    © Copyright 2025 Asianxt Digital Technologies Private Limited (Formerly known as Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited) | All Rights Reserved