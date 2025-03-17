LIVE India News updates on March 17: Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people

Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people
In the Venjaramoodu mass murder case, accused Afan’s mother, Shemeena, continues to defend her son, denying his involvement in the killings despite strong evidence.Read Full Story
Man stabbed to death, placed body on railway tracks to stage suicide in Delhi; 4 arrested
A man missing since March 8 was found dead near Delhi Cantt railway station with multiple stab wounds. Police say the accused staged the death to appear as suicide by placing the body on railway tracks.
Ensure 100 per cent training of cops on new criminal laws in northeastern states: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a review meeting in Guwahati on the implementation of the three new criminal laws across Northeastern states. He emphasized 100 per cent police training on the new laws and unveiled a book outlining standard operating procedures.
