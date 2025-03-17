'Hindus build temples': MP woman Congress leader gets show-cause notice for comparing Parshuram with Aurangzeb

Read Full Article

Rekha Vinod Jain, a woman Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, has been served a show-cause notice for comparing Parshuram, a Hindu deity, with Mughal ruler Aurangzeb on social media.

The notice was issued by Jabalpur city Congress president, Saurabh Sharma, who sought a reply within 48 hours.

"You have posted on social media through your Facebook ID against Parshuram, the deity of Hindu religion, and compared him with Aurangzeb... You have violated not only the Indian Constitution but also the Constitution of the Congress party, which has tarnished the secular image of the party. It has violated the secular policy of the party and the act comes under the purview of indiscipline," stated the show-cause notice issued on Sunday.

The notice further highlights that the Congress party is a secular-based party, which respects every religion and society in India equally.

"On the basis of the act done, this show cause notice is issued to you and within 48 hours of receiving it, you should publicly apologize for your act in relation to the post and send your reply. In case you do not publicly apologize within 48 hours and fails to send a satisfactory reply, disciplinary action will be taken against you as per the Constitution of the Congress party," it added.

Notably, in a post on facebook on March 12, which has now been deleted, Congress leader Rekha Vinod Jain compared the personality of Aurangzeb with Parshuram, stating Aurangzeb beheaded his brother and presented it to his father, while Parshuram beheaded his mother.

"...Aurangzeb beheaded his brother and presented it to his father, while Parshuram beheaded his mother...Aurangzeb was cruel, no one considers him an ideal; Muslims also do not name their children Aurangzeb. But the followers of Hindutva even build temples of Parshuram...," she stated in the said post.

Later, the Congress leader deleted the post and also apologised for her act saying the post was shared due to ignorance and she regretted it.

"A post was shared from my wall due to ignorance, for which I regret. There is no intention to hurt the sentiments of any community. As soon as it came to my notice, I removed that post from the wall. Also, I apologize to everyone for hurting your feelings," she stated in her facebook post.

The Congress party has distanced itself from Jain's comments, with MLA Ramkishore Dogne saying it was her personal opinion.

"It can be her personal opinion and he should reply to it. There is neither such ideology of the Congress nor it thinks about such things. Congress never manipulates history. It has taken history forward and moved the country forward following it...Jain's views can be her personal. It has nothing to do with the Congress party."

However, MP Minister and BJP leader Vishwas Sarang criticized the Congress, saying it has become a habit for the party to insult Hindu deities.

"It has become the habit of Congress to insult Hindu gods, goddesses and Hindu saints. The Congress leader is forgetting that Parshurama is God and that insult to God will not be tolerated in this country. Nothing will happen by taking her statements back (referring to deleting the post). In a true sense, the Congress should expel her from the party. If the Congress does not remove her from the party, it means that it is the official statement of the Congress and it will be proved that the Congress is anti-Hindu," Sarang said.

