Kerala: Malappuram girl drugged and raped, police officer reveals shocking details of brutal abuse

A 23-year-old man in Malappuram, Abdul Gafoor, has been arrested for drugging and sexually abusing a minor girl he befriended on Instagram. He used MDMA and took explicit photos, leading to his arrest under the POCSO Act.

Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 5:51 PM IST

Malappuram: A disturbing incident has come to light in Malappuram, where a young girl from Kottakkal was brutally abused by a 23-year-old man named Abdul Gafoor. According to SHO Vinod Valiyattur, Gafoor befriended the minor girl on Instagram in 2020, when she was studying for Plus One. He presented himself as a wealthy individual, sharing fake photos of luxurious homes, and promoting other houses as his own.

Also Read: Venjaramoodu murders: 'He can't...' Accused Afan's mother refuses to accept son's role in killing five people

Gafoor then began drugging the girl's food with synthetic substances like MDMA, using her for sexual purposes over several years. He would call the girl to eat, unknowingly mixing the drugs into her food. After establishing a close relationship with the girl, he continued to give her drugged food from time to time for sexual purposes.

Treatment and counseling for MDMA addiction

The girl's family eventually intervened, providing treatment and counseling, which helped her realize she was trapped. She revealed that Gafoor had taken explicit photos of her on his mobile phone and had sold her jewelry. With her family's support, she sought police help.

Abdul Gafoor has been arrested under the POCSO Act and charged with robbery. He is also accused in a separate case involving possession of MDMA in Parappanangadi. Gafoor has been remanded in custody.

Also Read: Kalamassery Polytechnic drug racket: 6-month-long cannabis sale, Rs 16,000 paid via Gpay; more details emerge

