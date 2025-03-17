BREAKING: Actor Ranya Rao's father DGP Ramachandra Rao questioned in gold smuggling case

Read Full Article

Senior Karnataka police officer DGP Ramachandra Rao, father of actor Ranya Rao, has been questioned in connection with a gold smuggling case, sources said. Investigators are probing his alleged links to a smuggling network. The actress was arrested in a gold smuggling case last week.

Rao's stepfather, DGP Ramchandra Rao, was earlier sent on compulsory leave. "Sri. K.V. Sharath Chandra, IPS (KN-1997) Additional Director General of Police, Recruitment is placed in Concurrent Charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, Bengaluru with immediate effect and until further orders, Dr. K. Ramachandra Rao, IPS sent on compulsory leave," said a Karnataka Government order issued on Saturday.

CBI probe in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR in a large-scale gold smuggling case, acting on a complaint by Abhishek Chandra Gupta, Additional Director of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The case, which has triggered a wider probe, involves high-ranking officials and an alleged international smuggling syndicate.

The FIR has been filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), citing potential corruption and organized smuggling activities. The complaint specifically refers to offenses under Sections 7 and 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Section 61(2) of the BNS.

The investigation follows the arrest of Kannada actor Ranya Rao on March 3. Shortly after, on March 6, two foreign nationals were apprehended at Mumbai airport while attempting to smuggle 21.28 kg of gold into India, valued at approximately ₹18.92 crore. According to the complaint, both cases exhibit striking similarities, raising suspicions of a well-coordinated smuggling syndicate possibly operating out of Dubai.

