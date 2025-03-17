'Thank you my friend': PM Modi joins Truth Social after Trump shares his Lex Fridman podcast. SEE his posts

PM Modi joined Truth Social, posting his first updates after Donald Trump shared his Lex Fridman podcast. This move highlights the strong bond between the two leaders and their deepening geopolitical ties.

PM Modi joins Truth Social after Trump shares his Lex Fridman podcast. SEE his posts ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Mar 17, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially joined Truth Social, the social media platform widely used by former US President Donald Trump. Modi posted his first two “Truths” today, signaling yet another sign of the strong camaraderie between the two leaders.

His decision to join the platform came shortly after Trump himself shared a link to Modi’s recent, widely discussed podcast with Lex Fridman. The move underscores deepening ties between the Indian and American leadership ahead of crucial geopolitical developments.

 

In his first post on Truth, PM Modi shared one of his pictures with the US President Donald Trump. His post read, "Delighted to be on Truth Social! Looking forward to interacting with all the passionate voices here and engaging in meaningful conversations in the times to come."

PM Modi's Lex Fridman podcast

In a conversation with AI researcher and podcaster Lex Fridman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had praised former US President Donald Trump's unwavering dedication to America and his resilience following last year’s assassination attempts.

Recalling a defining moment from their past interactions, PM Modi highlighted Trump’s unexpected decision to sit in the audience during his speech, calling it a remarkable gesture from a sitting US president.

He also shared an anecdote about their famous walk around a stadium, revealing how he had spontaneously invited Trump to join him after his address. “In American life, it's almost impossible for the President to walk into a crowd of thousands. But without a moment’s hesitation, he agreed and started walking with me. His entire security team was taken aback,” Modi recounted.

The interview, which delved into leadership, global politics, and technology, further underscored the camaraderie between the two leaders, reinforcing the significance of India-US relations.

