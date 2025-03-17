WWE: 4 achievements of Brock Lesnar that even John Cena couldn't pull off

Brock Lesnar's unmatched achievements in WWE include ending The Undertaker's streak and winning multiple championships, solidifying his legacy as a combat sports legend. Let's look at some of his achievements that John Cena couldn't achieve.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 4:08 PM IST

Brock Lesnar, a titan of WWE, has achieved unparalleled success in the world of combat sports. Known for his formidable reputation as The Beast Incarnate, Lesnar has consistently crushed his opponents, earning him a spot among the top-tier talents in the industry.

Lesnar's impressive resume boasts a plethora of achievements that set him apart from his contemporaries, including John Cena and Roman Reigns. Here are some of the key accomplishments that solidify Lesnar's status as a WWE legend.

article_image2

A trailblazer in combat sports

Lesnar is the only person to have won the primary heavyweight championships of WWE, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), and the Inoki Genome Federation (IGF). This feat is a testament to his versatility and dominance in various combat sports disciplines.
 


article_image3

Shattering the Undertaker's streak

Lesnar etched his name in WWE history by ending The Undertaker's iconic WrestleMania streak at WrestleMania 30. This monumental victory showcased Lesnar's prowess and cemented his status as a force to be reckoned with in the WWE universe.

article_image4

A champion in multiple disciplines

Lesnar's impressive academic and athletic background is evident in his achievements. He won the NCAA Division I national championship in 2000 and later became the youngest WWE Champion at the time, winning the title in 2002.

article_image5

A record-breaking champion

Lesnar's numerous championship wins have earned him a spot in the WWE record books. He has won multiple WWE and Universal titles, including three WWE Universal Championships and seven WWE Championships. His 500-day reign as Universal Champion surpassed CM Punk's record of 434 days as WWE Champion.

article_image6

Lesnar's future

Fans are eagerly awaiting Lesnar's potential return to the WWE ring despite lawsuits against him. With speculation surrounding a possible comeback at WrestleMania 41, the wrestling world remains abuzz with excitement. It would be only logical if he helps Cody Rhodes at the event, given how their last match ended. 

In a rare display of respect to his opponent, Lesnar went off script to shake Cody’s hand and raise his arm at SummerSlam ‘23.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Nadaaniyan choreographer says 'Ibrahim Ali Khan is not a fantastic dancer'; compares with Sara Ali Khan MEG

Nadaaniyan choreographer says 'Ibrahim Ali Khan is not a fantastic dancer'; compares with Sara Ali Khan

Empuraan at Times Square: Mohanlal's film takes over New York; check out videos and photos RBA

Empuraan at Times Square: Mohanlal's film takes over New York; check out videos and photos

Ayushmann Khurrana becomes 'Fit India' icon in PM Modi's Fit India Movement to inspire people for fitness and well-being RBA

Ayushmann Khurrana named Fit India Icon by Mansukh Mandaviya; actor joins PM Modi's Fit India Movement

Real Art Is Risky and that's where the magic lies Saya Remee RBA

Real Art Is Risky, and That’s Where the Magic Lies,' says Remee

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian actress and Cannes best actress winner, passes away at 43 NTI

Emilie Dequenne, Belgian actress and Cannes best actress winner, passes away at 43

Recent Stories

"Trump clear about commitment to defeating Islamist terrorism threat," says Tulsi Gabbard ddr

Tulsi Gabbard reaffirms Trump’s commitment to fighting Islamist terrorism, praises PM Modi's stance

How 12-Year-Old Jackson Oswalt built a Nuclear Reactor with his parents' support SRI

How 12-year-old Jackson Oswalt built a Nuclear Reactor with his parents' support

Hania Aamir to Iqra Aziz: 8 Pakistani actresses in no-makeup look NTI

Hania Aamir to Iqra Aziz: 8 Pakistani actresses in no-makeup look

Sunita Williams' Journey Home: Step-by-Step Process After Splashdown shk

Sunita Williams’ Journey Home: Step-by-Step Process After Splashdown

India exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025 AJR

India's exports dip to $71.95 billion in February from $74.97 billion in January 2025

Recent Videos

BJP vs Congress: Tejasvi Surya SLAMS Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Quota Row! | Asianet Newsable

BJP vs Congress: Tejasvi Surya SLAMS Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Quota Row! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
NSA Ajit Doval & Tulsi Gabbard Discuss Stronger India-US Ties! | Asianet Newsable

NSA Ajit Doval & Tulsi Gabbard Discuss Stronger India-US Ties! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
India’s First Hyperloop Nears Completion, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Test Track

India’s First Hyperloop Nears Completion, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Test Track

Video Icon
Rabri Devi SLAMS Bihar Government Over Law & Order! Satirically Calls It 'Mangal Raj’

Rabri Devi SLAMS Bihar Government Over Law & Order! Satirically Calls It 'Mangal Raj’

Video Icon
Terrorists in Pakistan Will Be Hunted Down, Army Protection Won’t Help: Major General Katoch (Retd)

Terrorists in Pakistan Will Be Hunted Down, Army Protection Won’t Help: Major General Katoch (Retd)

Video Icon