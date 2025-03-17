WWE: 4 achievements of Brock Lesnar that even John Cena couldn't pull off

Read Full Gallery

Brock Lesnar's unmatched achievements in WWE include ending The Undertaker's streak and winning multiple championships, solidifying his legacy as a combat sports legend. Let's look at some of his achievements that John Cena couldn't achieve.

Brock Lesnar, a titan of WWE, has achieved unparalleled success in the world of combat sports. Known for his formidable reputation as The Beast Incarnate, Lesnar has consistently crushed his opponents, earning him a spot among the top-tier talents in the industry. Lesnar's impressive resume boasts a plethora of achievements that set him apart from his contemporaries, including John Cena and Roman Reigns. Here are some of the key accomplishments that solidify Lesnar's status as a WWE legend.

A trailblazer in combat sports Lesnar is the only person to have won the primary heavyweight championships of WWE, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), and the Inoki Genome Federation (IGF). This feat is a testament to his versatility and dominance in various combat sports disciplines.



Shattering the Undertaker's streak Lesnar etched his name in WWE history by ending The Undertaker's iconic WrestleMania streak at WrestleMania 30. This monumental victory showcased Lesnar's prowess and cemented his status as a force to be reckoned with in the WWE universe.

A champion in multiple disciplines Lesnar's impressive academic and athletic background is evident in his achievements. He won the NCAA Division I national championship in 2000 and later became the youngest WWE Champion at the time, winning the title in 2002.

A record-breaking champion Lesnar's numerous championship wins have earned him a spot in the WWE record books. He has won multiple WWE and Universal titles, including three WWE Universal Championships and seven WWE Championships. His 500-day reign as Universal Champion surpassed CM Punk's record of 434 days as WWE Champion.

Lesnar's future Fans are eagerly awaiting Lesnar's potential return to the WWE ring despite lawsuits against him. With speculation surrounding a possible comeback at WrestleMania 41, the wrestling world remains abuzz with excitement. It would be only logical if he helps Cody Rhodes at the event, given how their last match ended. In a rare display of respect to his opponent, Lesnar went off script to shake Cody’s hand and raise his arm at SummerSlam ‘23.

