IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant hilariously imitates Sunil Gavaskar's 'stupid' rant from Border-Gavaskar Trophy (WATCH)

Read Full Article

IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant hilariously recreated former batting legend turned cricket commentator Sunil Gavaskar’s iconic ranting over the former’s dismissal in Border-Gavaskar Trophy ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025.

In the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Rishabh Pant was batting on Day 3 after India were reeling at 159/5 following dismissals of Virat Kohli (36) and Akash Deep (0). Pant anchored India’s innings until he attempted to play an unorthodox shot that led to his dismissal. Rishabh Pant tried for a scoop shot towards the fine leg off Scott Boland’s around the wicket delivery. However, the ball edged the bat and flew it down to deep square leg, where Nathan Lyon took an easy catch.

Also read: IPL 2025: LSG skipper Rishabh Pant shares a message with his teammates during the meeting (WATCH)

Sunil Gavaskar was visibly unhappy with Rishabh Pant’s shot selection, calling it ‘stupid’ three times during the commentary. The 125-Test veteran further lambasted Pant for going for a ‘terrible’ shot when two fielders were placed at deep square-leg and deep point.

WATCH: Sunil Gavaskar’s rant over Rishabh Pant’s dismissal

Ahead of the IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant mimicked Sunil Gavaskar’s iconic rant for a brand shoot. In a video that went viral on social media, Lucknow Super Giants skipper was wearing a microphone over his head and trying to imitate Gavaskar’s angry rant over his dismissal in the MCG Test last year. The 27-year-old laughed at the end when it did not quite come out as Pant wanted to.

WATCH: Rishabh Pant mimicking Sunil Gavakar’s rant

In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rishabh Pant aggregated 255 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 28.33 in nine innings. Pant played a pivotal role in India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia in 2021. However, in this BGT, Pant failed to make an impact as India failed to defend the title for the first time in 10 years after losing the five-match Test series 1-3 to Australia.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant will be returning to action for the upcoming IPL 2025 where he will be leading Lucknow Super Giants. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter did not play any match after the Border-Gavaskar, as he was dropped from the T20I squad for the series against England and warmed the bench for the ODI series against England and Champions Trophy 2025. Pant has already joined the LSG squad after his sister’s wedding in Mussorrie and began batting in the nets in Lucknow.

The Lucknow Super Giants is his second IPL team for Rishabh Pant after Delhi Capitals. Pant plied his trade for Delhi Capitals for eight seasons before parting ways with the franchise and was picked by RPSG-owned LSG for a whopping INR 27 crore, making the most expensive player in the history of IPL.

In his IPL career, Rishabh Pant has amassed 3284 runs, including a century and 18 fifties, at an average of 35.31 and a strike rate of 148.93 in 111 matches.

Also read: IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya reflects on his tough captaincy stint with Mumbai Indians in 2024

Latest Videos