India, New Zealand reaffirm commitment to combat terrorism, cooperation on trade and security

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and addressing global challenges during their meeting in New Delhi.

Speaking in a joint press statement, PM Modi highlighted shared concerns over terrorism, citing attacks in both countries. PM Modi emphasized that terrorism is unacceptable in all forms, citing the devastating attacks on Christ Church in 2019 and Mumbai's 26/11 tragedy. He stressed the need for strict action against terror perpetrators and separatist elements.

"We have the same opinion on terrorism. Whether it is the terror attack on Christ Church on March 15, 2019, or Mumbai 26/11, terrorism is unacceptable in every manner. Strict action is necessary against terror perpetrators. We will work together against terrorist, separatist and extremist elements. We have shared our concern regarding anti-India activities in New Zealand. We are sure we will keep getting the New Zealand government's assistance against these illegal activities," he stated.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism and violent extremism through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.







PM Modi welcomed New Zealand's participation in the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative, highlighting their shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

"We both support a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We believe in the policy of development, not expansionism. We welcome New Zealand to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative," he said.



The two nations also agreed to strengthen their bilateral relationship through cooperation in trade, investment, defense, and security.





New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, in his remarks, highlighted his country's enduring relationship with India and the strong people-to-people connections between the two nations.



Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Luxon stated, "New Zealand and India bookend the Indo-Pacific, but distance is no barrier to our pursuit of a brighter future for both our nations. Thank you for welcoming me to New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi."



Luxon also acknowledged the vital role of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand, calling them an essential link between the two countries.



He noted, "Indian-Kiwis represent the third-largest ethnic group in the country, the largest source of skilled migrants, and the second-largest contributor to international student enrolments."

Meeting with business leaders

He met with business and community leaders accompanying him on the trip, further emphasising economic and cultural cooperation.



In a reflection of the deep-rooted cultural ties between the two nations, Luxon was also seen with New Zealand cricketers Ajaz Patel and Ross Taylor.



His visit, which comes amid growing bilateral engagement, is expected to open new avenues for trade, investment, and diplomatic collaboration between the two Indo-Pacific nations. (ANI)

