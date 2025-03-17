India, New Zealand reaffirm commitment to combat terrorism, cooperation on trade and security

PM Modi and NZ PM Luxon met in Delhi, reaffirming commitment to bilateral ties and combating terrorism. They addressed shared concerns over terrorism, citing attacks in both countries, and agreed to strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, defense, and security.

India, New Zealand reaffirm commitment to combat terrorism, cooperation on trade and security dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Mar 17, 2025, 5:31 PM IST

New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and addressing global challenges during their meeting in New Delhi.

Also Read: India, New Zealand vows for free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific amid China’s belligerent behaviour

Speaking in a joint press statement, PM Modi highlighted shared concerns over terrorism, citing attacks in both countries. PM Modi emphasized that terrorism is unacceptable in all forms, citing the devastating attacks on Christ Church in 2019 and Mumbai's 26/11 tragedy. He stressed the need for strict action against terror perpetrators and separatist elements.

"We have the same opinion on terrorism. Whether it is the terror attack on Christ Church on March 15, 2019, or Mumbai 26/11, terrorism is unacceptable in every manner. Strict action is necessary against terror perpetrators. We will work together against terrorist, separatist and extremist elements. We have shared our concern regarding anti-India activities in New Zealand. We are sure we will keep getting the New Zealand government's assistance against these illegal activities," he stated.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism and violent extremism through bilateral and multilateral mechanisms.

India, New Zealand reaffirm commitment to combat terrorism, cooperation on trade and security dmn

PM Modi welcomed New Zealand's participation in the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative, highlighting their shared interest in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

"We both support a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. We believe in the policy of development, not expansionism. We welcome New Zealand to join the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative," he said.

The two nations also agreed to strengthen their bilateral relationship through cooperation in trade, investment, defense, and security.

India, New Zealand reaffirm commitment to combat terrorism, cooperation on trade and security dmn
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, in his remarks, highlighted his country's enduring relationship with India and the strong people-to-people connections between the two nations.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Luxon stated, "New Zealand and India bookend the Indo-Pacific, but distance is no barrier to our pursuit of a brighter future for both our nations. Thank you for welcoming me to New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Luxon also acknowledged the vital role of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand, calling them an essential link between the two countries.

He noted, "Indian-Kiwis represent the third-largest ethnic group in the country, the largest source of skilled migrants, and the second-largest contributor to international student enrolments."

Meeting with business leaders

He met with business and community leaders accompanying him on the trip, further emphasising economic and cultural cooperation.

In a reflection of the deep-rooted cultural ties between the two nations, Luxon was also seen with New Zealand cricketers Ajaz Patel and Ross Taylor.

His visit, which comes amid growing bilateral engagement, is expected to open new avenues for trade, investment, and diplomatic collaboration between the two Indo-Pacific nations. (ANI)

Also Read: India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked who has better cricket team. His EPIC response goes viral (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Modi Ji only tells 'Mann Ki Baat' through long one-sided podcasts': Kharge questions Centre on petrol prices shk

'Modi Ji only tells 'Mann Ki Baat' through long one-sided podcasts': Kharge questions Centre on petrol prices

'Hindus build temples': MP woman Congress leader gets show-cause notice for comparing Parshuram with Aurangzeb shk

'Hindus build temples': MP woman Congress leader gets show-cause notice for comparing Parshuram with Aurangzeb

"Trump clear about commitment to defeating Islamist terrorism threat," says Tulsi Gabbard ddr

Tulsi Gabbard reaffirms Trump’s commitment to fighting Islamist terrorism, praises PM Modi's stance

BREAKING: Rajnath Singh urges US spy chief to act against Khalistan group SFJ ddr

Rajnath Singh urges US Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard to act against Khalistani group SFJ

'Scooter parts were in the air': Vadodara crash survivor describes deadly impact (WATCH) ddr

'Scooter pieces were in the air': Vadodara crash survivor describes deadly impact (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Hyper Knife to Revelations: K Dramas releasing THIS week on OTT MEG

Hyper Knife to Revelations: K Dramas releasing THIS week on OTT

Tesla plans affordable cars for India! A cheaper model Y in the works? gcw

Tesla plans affordable cars for India! A cheaper model Y in the works?

Were you born on THESE dates? You might be one of the luckiest women! gcw

Were you born on THESE dates? You might be one of the luckiest women!

Womens Full Sleeve Kurtis Stylish Office Wear Summer Collection SRI

7 Summer-Friendly Full Sleeve Kurtis: No Tan, No Burns!

Affordable Rang Panchami Kurtis Trendy Designs Under 300 Rupees

8 Rang Panchami Kurtis Trendy Designs Under Rs. 300

Recent Videos

"PM Modi Pays Tribute to Dr. Debendra Pradhan"| Asianet Newsable

"PM Modi Pays Tribute to Dr. Debendra Pradhan"| Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Welcomes NZ PM Luxon – Celebrates His Holi Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Welcomes NZ PM Luxon – Celebrates His Holi Spirit! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rajasthan Royals' Most Shocking IPL Controversy | Darkest Phase in Team History

Rajasthan Royals' Most Shocking IPL Controversy | Darkest Phase in Team History

Video Icon
Protest Erupts Over Osmania University Ban – BRS Vidyarthi Vibhagam Members Detained!

Protest Erupts Over Osmania University Ban – BRS Vidyarthi Vibhagam Members Detained!

Video Icon
Bajrang Dal Protest in Nagpur: Demand to Remove Aurangzeb's Tomb | Asianet Newsable

Bajrang Dal Protest in Nagpur: Demand to Remove Aurangzeb's Tomb | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon