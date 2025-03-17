'Modi Ji only tells 'Mann Ki Baat' through long one-sided podcasts': Kharge questions Centre on petrol prices

Read Full Article

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticized the Modi government for not reducing petrol and diesel prices despite a continuous fall in crude oil prices.

In a post on X, Kharge accused the government of exploiting the public, claiming that while crude oil prices have dropped by 34% since May 2014, the prices of fuel remain unchanged.

"The price of crude oil has been continuously falling, Petrol and diesel prices not reduced... Modi government is robbing the public fearlessly!! Modi Ji only tells his "Mann Ki Baat" to the public through long one-sided podcasts... By engaging in the oil game, they make us cry tears of inflation! Crude oil prices have fallen by 34% since May 2014. Tax collection game of Rs 36 lakh crores in 10 years! When will the price of petrol and diesel be reduced? For how long will BJP keep collecting ransom from the public?" Kharge said.

Earlier, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri hailed the passing of the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill 2024 in the Lok Sabha saying that these amendments made in the existing legislation will further strengthen and propel India's energy sector and ensure policy stability, international arbitration, extended lease periods etc.

"Earlier one million sqkm area of our sedimentary basin used to be a 'No Go' area. As a result, our import dependence was on a rise. We opened up that one million sqkm out of the 3.5 million sqkm of sedimentary basin to encourage and enhance domestic crude production. This has sent positive signals to prospective investors. Today, 76% of all the prospecting and exploration is being done in these areas which have now been opened up," Puri said.

Lok Sabha passes Oilfields Amendment Bill 2024

On March 12, in a major development in Parliament, the Lok Sabha passed the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill 2024.

The Bill is set to amend the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948 which regulates the exploration and extraction of natural gas and petroleum. The Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948 provides for a mining lease. The lease provides for various activities such as exploration, prospecting, production, making merchantable, and disposal of mineral oils.

The Bill replaces the mining lease with a petroleum lease, which also covers similar set of activities. Existing mining leases granted under the Act will continue to be valid. The Act empowers the central government to make Rules on several matters such as regulation of the grant of leases, and terms and conditions of leases including the minimum and the maximum area and the period of lease among others.

The Act provides that violation of Rules will be punishable with imprisonment up to six months, a fine of Rs 1,000, or both. The Bill instead provides that the above offence will be punishable with a penalty of Rs 25 lakh.

