IPL 2025: Who is the 'toughest' bowler Virat Kohli faced in the tournament? RCB stalwart REVEALS (WATCH)

Read Full Article

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s former captain and star batter Virat Kohli revealed the toughest bowler he has ever faced in the Indian Premier League. Kohli has joined RCB squad and began his training session ahead of the team’s opening match against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on March 22, Saturday.

Virat Kohli was retained for INR 21 crore by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, making him the fifth most expensive player in the history of the IPL. The IPL 2025 will be Kohli’s 18th season in the tournament, having been part of the RCB since the inaugural edition in 2008. Ahead of the IPL 2025, the RCB stalwart had an interaction with the fans at the RCB Innovative Lab event in Bengaluru.

Also read: IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant to Heinrich Klaasen – Top 5 highest-paid players in Indian Premier League

One of the fans asked Virat Kohli who is the toughest bowler he has ever faced in his IPL career. The 36-year-old was quick to pick Mumbai Indians pacer and his Indian teammate Jasprit Bumrah as the toughest bowler has ever faced. Kohli hailed Bumrah as the best bowler in the world across all formats of the game, adding that the pacer dismissed him a few times in the tournament. The clip of the same was posted by RCB on its X handle (formerly Twitter).

“No doubt about the fact that Jasprit is the best bowler in the world, in all the formats. He's gotten me out a few times in the IPL, I've successfully got into the IPL.” Kohli said.

“So whenever I say things, like, okay, it's going to be fun. Because we don't get to do that in the nets. Even in the nets, it's like playing a match. The intensity is like we play a match in the IPL. We're always like, every ball is like a mind game," he added.

WATCH: Virat Kohli picks Jasprit Bumrah as his ‘toughest’ bowler

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have faced off in 16 matches, wherein the Mumbai Indians pacer dismissed RCB star batter five times in IPL. While, Kohli scored 140 runs at an average of 28.00 and a strike rate of 147.36.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is still recovering from a back injury which he sustained during the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah will miss the first few matches of Mumbai Indians and is expected to join the squad in the latter stages of the season. It was reported that the premier pacer will return to action in the month of April.

Virat Kohli IPL career

Virat Kohli joined Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) in 2008 and went on to establish himself as the star player for the franchise over the last 18 years in the history of IPL. Despite reportedly receiving offers from other franchises, Kohli stayed loyal with RCB despite the team having not yet won an IPL title.

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in the history of IPL, amassing 8004 runs, including eight centuries and 55 fifties, at an average of 38.66 in 252 matches. The veteran Indian batter had his best IPL season in 2016, where he amassed 973 runs, including 4 centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 81.08 in 16 matches. This record remains unbeaten till date.

In the IPL 2024, Kohli was the Orange Cap winner as he finished the season as the highest run-getter, amassing 741 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 61.75 in 15 matches.

Virat Kohli will look to put his good performance in the upcoming IPL season as Royal Challengers Bengaluru quest for the maiden IPL title.

Also read: IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant hilariously imitates Sunil Gavaskar's 'stupid' rant from Border-Gavaskar Trophy (WATCH)

Latest Videos