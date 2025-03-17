Chhota Rajan acquitted in murder case of Dawood Ibrahim brother's aide

Read Full Article

In a significant legal development, a Mumbai court has acquitted underworld figure Chhota Rajan in the 2011 murder case of Arif Sayed, the driver and bodyguard of Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The incident, known as the Pakmodia Street firing, occurred on May 17, 2011, when gunmen targeted Kaskar's residence in South Mumbai, resulting in Sayed's death.

The prosecution alleged that the attack was orchestrated by Chhota Rajan to assert dominance over the D-Company, led by Dawood Ibrahim. In the aftermath, several individuals were arrested, including Rajan's associates. In 2015, a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court convicted three accused, sentencing them to life imprisonment, while acquitting four others due to insufficient evidence.

Chhota Rajan, extradited to India in 2015 after his arrest in Indonesia, has faced multiple legal battles. His acquittal in this case highlights the complexities of prosecuting organized crime figures with extensive networks and resources. This verdict also underscores the challenges law enforcement agencies encounter in securing convictions against high-profile underworld figures.

The Pakmodia Street firing was a bold attempt to challenge the D-Company's influence in Mumbai. Despite the acquittal, the case sheds light on the ongoing power struggles within Mumbai's underworld and the persistent efforts of law enforcement to dismantle organized crime syndicates.



