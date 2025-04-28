Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi, at 14, scored a sensational maiden IPL century against Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest and fastest Indian to achieve this feat. Indian cricket fraternity hailed his sensational knock.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: RR's Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 2nd fastest IPL ton vs GT; Indian cricket fraternity hails his knock (WATCH)
Stay updated with our LIVE Blog, bringing you real-time coverage of India's politics, sports, business, technology, auto and general news. Follow the latest developments and major events shaping the nation—all in one place.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: Ravichandran Ashwin honoured with Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu
Ravichandran Ashwin received the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, from President Droupadi Murmu. The award recognizes his immense contributions to Indian cricket.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: Two terror module operatives nabbed after encounter in Amritsar
Two operatives of the Jiwan Fauji terror module were apprehended near Ramdas city, Amritsar after a brief encounter with Amritsar Rural Police.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: Delhi Police bust extortion plot involving fake human thumb and minor niece, 3 arrested
Delhi Police busted an extortion plot involving a fake thumb, smartwatch, and a minor.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: How a WhatsApp call exposed a Pakistani woman living illegally with her husband in Bengaluru
A Pakistani woman entered India illegally to marry her Indian partner after meeting him through an online game. Their hidden life ended with arrest and deportation. The case has resurfaced amid India's visa crackdown.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: Terrifying new videos from Pahalgam terror attack show tourists caught in horror (WATCH)
New Pahalgam video have emerged showing civilians huddling as gunshots ring out in background. Tourists can be seen huddling in videos - recorded at the moment of terror attack in Pahalgam.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: India Untold: How NSG commandos ended 1993 plane-hijack crisis in Amritsar in 5 just minutes
The lone hijacker, Mohammad Yousuf, was killed within 5 minutes of commandos entering the plane, before he could react and harm any of the hostages.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: BREAKING: NIA court extends custody of 26/11 plotter Tahawwur Rana for 12 days
A Delhi court on Monday extended the NIA custody of 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana by 12-days.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: "Rely on probe": Congress Leader Saifuddin Soz urges to accept Pakistan's argument for now
Former Union Minister Saifuddin Soz advocated for dialogue with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: Kerala: Rapper Vedan arrested after ganja seizure at Kochi flat, govt cancels performance
Rapper Vedan, along with eight other members of his rap crew, has been arrested following a police raid on his flat in Kochi.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: How Rafale-M jets will strengthen India's maritime security aboard INS Vikrant
India signed a ₹63,000 crore deal with France to acquire 26 Rafale-M jets for deployment on INS Vikrant, boosting maritime security while the indigenous TEDBF program continues development for long-term naval aviation needs.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: BREAKING: India-France sign Rs 63,000 crore deal for 26 Rafale-M jets
India and France on Monday finalized a major defense agreement for the purchase of additional Rafale fighter jets, strengthening strategic ties between the two countries.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: Indian Army's historic Rs 85,000 crore procurement drive spurs economic growth, strengthens self-reliance
The Indian Army's Rs 85,000 crore indigenous procurement marks a major leap in defence self-reliance, boosting operational readiness, supporting economic growth, and accelerating the Make in India mission through domestic production and job creation.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: India's Got Latent row: Supreme Court orders release of Ranveer Allahabadia's passport
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the release of the passport of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: BREAKING: Kremlin says 'ready' to talk with Ukraine as battlefield pressure mounts
Kremlin on Monday said it is "ready" to restart negotiations with Ukraine, signaling a possible shift in Moscow’s stance amid rising battlefield setbacks.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: No statehood talk over bloodshed: Omar Abdullah vows united fight against terror after Pahalgam attack
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the whole of Kashmir stands united against the attack, adding that this could mark the "beginning of the end of terror" in the Valley.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: IPL 2025: MI pacer Bumrah's wife Sanjana slams trolls for targeting Angad
Sanjana Ganesan, wife of MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah, criticizes online trolls for targeting her son, Angad, after a video clip of him went viral during the match between MI and LSG at Wankhede Stadium.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: Netflix, Amazon Prime get Supreme Court notice over obscene content; Centre says new regulations coming
The Supreme Court has issued notices to Netflix, Amazon Prime, AltBalaji, Ullu, Mubi, and social media platforms over obscene content concerns, with the Centre informing that new regulations to control such material are under consideration.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: Taliban condemns Pahalgam terror attack, assures closer cooperation to India
The Taliban government condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir and assured India of closer cooperation against terrorism. The move signals rare alignment between India and Afghanistan against Pakistan-sponsored militant groups.
LIVE India News Updates on April 28: Kerala: CBI to probe 12 years of assets belonging to CM’s Chief Principal Secretary KM Abraham
The CBI will investigate 12 years of property records of K.M. Abraham, Chief Principal Secretary to Kerala CM, for alleged disproportionate assets.