UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya hailed the upcoming Ram Mandir flag hoisting by PM Modi as a 'confluence of glorious history'. The Nov 25 event marks the end of main construction and is set to significantly boost Ayodhya's economy and tourism.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that the flag hoisting ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be a moment of "confluence of glorious history".

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"For me, these are proud moments, and the coming 25th date is going to be very historic. When the religious flag will be hoisted there by PM Modi. Then it will become a confluence of glorious history. I congratulate everyone on this auspicious occasion. I express my gratitude to PM Modi," Maurya told ANI while remembering his role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. "Every Lord Ram devotee waited for the temple; various agitations happened, today a grand temple has been constructed."

Ayodhya Prepares for Economic and Tourism Boom

Ayodhya is preparing for a landmark moment on November 25, when a flag hoisting ceremony at the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple will mark the completion of its main construction. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the saffron flag atop the Shri Ram Temple, a momentous occasion expected to attract massive domestic and international footfall, the Chief Minister's office said in a release.

This influx of visitors will stimulate growth across multiple sectors, including hospitality, travel, local crafts, and ODOP-linked products such as jaggery. Business worth several crores is anticipated during this period.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Tuesday for a day-long visit to review preparations for the upcoming flag hoisting ceremony at Ram Temple.

The ceremony is set to elevate Ayodhya's tourism and cultural vibrancy to unprecedented heights. As millions of devotees gather, the city's economic momentum will accelerate, benefiting hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, security services, event management firms, and local vendors. (ANI)