India and France have finalized a major defense deal worth Rs 63,000 crore for the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets, strengthening strategic ties between the two countries.

India and France on Monday officially signed a major defence agreement for the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets, worth over Rs 63,000 crore for Indian Navy.

Defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh represented India during the agreement. Vice Chief of the Naval Staff K Swaminathan was also present at the meeting.

The Cabinet Committee on Security had approved the deal earlier on April 9, 2025. Under the agreement, India will get 22 single-seater and 4 twin-seater Rafale-M jets. The deal also includes a full support package — covering fleet maintenance, logistics, crew training, and local manufacturing of parts.

These Rafale-M jets will be deployed on India’s aircraft carriers, INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya, giving a strong boost to the Navy’s power in the Indian Ocean region.

The Rafale-M is considered one of the best carrier-based fighter jets in the world and is currently used only by the French Navy. For India, these jets will greatly strengthen the Navy’s capabilities, especially alongside its existing fleet of MiG-29K fighters.

While the agreement has been signed, a planned visit by French Defence Minister Sébastien Lecornu to mark the occasion has been postponed due to health reasons, officials said.

Deliveries of the jets are expected to begin around four years after signing. The Indian Navy is likely to start receiving the Rafale-Ms by the end of 2029, with the full delivery completed by 2031.

This landmark deal not only boosts India’s naval strength but also deepens the growing strategic partnership between India and France in the defence sector.