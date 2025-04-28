The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the release of the passport of YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, which was deposited as a condition for interim stay of his arrest in the cases registered over his ‘obscene’ comment on the 'India's Got Latent Show'.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order after being informed that the investigation in the FIRs registered in Assam and Maharashtra with respect to Allahabadia was complete. The bench allowed Allahbadia to apply to the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Bureau for the release of the passport.

According to Live Law, Dr Abhinav Chandrachud, for Allahabadia, also requested to club the Assam and Maharashtra FIRs, saying that both of them pertain to the same show. However, Justice Surya Kant disagreed, saying that the Guwahati FIR contained certain specific allegations which are not present in the Mumbai FIR. "Why a person perceived to be victim in Assam be asked to come to Maharashtra?" Justice Kant asked.

Allahabadia had to deposit his passport with the Investigating Officer at Thane Police Station, as part of conditions imposed on him by the Supreme Court, while granting interim protection in the cases registered across different states.

Earlier this month, the Court was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the ongoing probe in the FIRs registered against Allahabadia was likely to be completed in 2 weeks. Considering, the Court had expressed that Allahabadia's plea for release of passport/to travel abroad will be dealt with after investigations are complete.

Allahabadia, popularly known as Beer Biceps, and Ashish Chanchlani, among others, became the subject of a controversy after certain video clips from an episode of comedian Samay Raina's Youtube show "India's Got Latent" went viral. Besides Allahabadia, Raina and Chanchlani, YouTube celebrities Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija were also part of the episode.

The top Court granted interim protection to Allahbadia. However, during the hearing, Justice Kant severely berated the Youtuber for the language he used and described it as "dirty" and "perverted". Subsequently, on an application moved by Allahabadia, the restriction on airing of shows was lifted and the Court permitted resumption of "The Ranveer Show". The relief was subject to Allahabadia furnishing an undertaking that his own shows will maintain standards of decency and morality, so that viewers of any age group can watch.